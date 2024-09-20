Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Ashneer Grover’s Brother-in-Law Arrested In ₹81 Crore BharatPe Fraud Case

Deepak Gupta, Ashneer Grover's brother-in-law and former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, was arrested on Friday by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

As per ANI, Gupta is implicated in allegations of misappropriating funds from the fintech company and is set to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Saket Court.

Earlier, BharatPe initially filed a criminal complaint in December 2022 against five individuals, including Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Grover, Shwetank Jain (Madhuri’s brother), Suresh Jain (Ashneer’s father-in-law), and Deepak Gupta.

But, later thee case against Ashneer Grover and his family members began to unfold in May 2023 when the EOW filed an FIR in connection with the ₹81 crore fraud allegations.

Last month, the EOW made its first arrest, apprehending Amit Kumar Bansal for allegedly being involved with non-existent firms that received ₹72 crore from BharatPe’s then-directors between 2019 and 2021.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover & Wife Seek Delhi High Court’s Approval For Joint International Travel

Meanwhile for unversed, BharatPe has accused Grover and his family of causing approximately ₹81.3 crore in losses through a series of fraudulent activities.

Must Read: ‘Squeeze every last penny from the public’, Ashneer Grover Slams Government ‘Mindset’ | Budget 2024 Exclusive

These activities include illegitimate payments to fictitious human-resource consultants, inflated payments via connected pass-through vendors, fraudulent transactions related to input tax credits, illegal payments to travel agencies, and the use of forged invoices by Jain.

Filed under

Ashneer Grover BharatPe Deepak Gupta Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing NewsX

