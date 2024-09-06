Ashneer Grover & Wife Seek Delhi High Court’s Approval For Joint International Travel

Co-founder and former MD of BharatPe Ashneer Grover, along with his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to travel abroad together.

They wish to visit the USA and UAE in September and October. Both have lookout circulars issued against them.

Citing their previous compliance, the Grovers, represented by lawyer Giriraj Subramanium, are requesting to travel together.

Earlier in May, the Delhi High Court allowed the couple to travel separately to the USA from May to June and then from June to July, provided one spouse remained in India while the other was abroad.

Further, the court had also imposed conditions, including a Rs 80 crore security deposit and the submission of property deeds and Emirates IDs.

However, the Grovers had struggled to meet these conditions but complied by depositing original share certificates.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, who reviewed the case on Thursday, has requested a status report from the Delhi Police and currently, it has scheduled the next hearing for September 17.

Earlier, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police filed a case against the Grovers and their family in 2022, alleging the misappropriation of Rs 81 crore from Resilient Innovations Private Limited, which operates the BharatPe UPI platform.

Meanwhile, the couple plan to visit the USA from September 28 to October 7 and the UAE for three days afterward.

