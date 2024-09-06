Friday, September 6, 2024

Ashneer Grover & Wife Seek Delhi High Court’s Approval For Joint International Travel

Co-founder and former MD of BharatPe Ashneer Grover, along with his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to travel abroad together.

Ashneer Grover & Wife Seek Delhi High Court’s Approval For Joint International Travel

Co-founder and former MD of BharatPe Ashneer Grover, along with his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to travel abroad together.

They wish to visit the USA and UAE in September and October. Both have lookout circulars issued against them.

Citing their previous compliance, the Grovers, represented by lawyer Giriraj Subramanium, are requesting to travel together.

Earlier in May, the Delhi High Court allowed the couple to travel separately to the USA from May to June and then from June to July, provided one spouse remained in India while the other was abroad.

Further, the court had also imposed conditions, including a Rs 80 crore security deposit and the submission of property deeds and Emirates IDs.

However, the Grovers had struggled to meet these conditions but complied by depositing original share certificates.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, who reviewed the case on Thursday, has requested a status report from the Delhi Police and currently, it has scheduled the next hearing for September 17.

Also Read: ‘Squeeze every last penny from the public’, Ashneer Grover Slams Government ‘Mindset’ | Budget 2024 Exclusive

Earlier, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police filed a case against the Grovers and their family in 2022, alleging the misappropriation of Rs 81 crore from Resilient Innovations Private Limited, which operates the BharatPe UPI platform.

Meanwhile, the couple plan to visit the USA from September 28 to October 7 and the UAE for three days afterward.

Must Read: 18-year old’s edtech startup “Skill Before Degree” gets Ashneer Grover’s nod

Tags:

Ashneer Grover BharatPe BharatPe UPI Delhi High Court NewsX

Recent Post

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Announces 2024 Award Winners: Highlights & Key Moments

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Announces 2024 Award Winners: Highlights & Key Moments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Responds To Earlier Statement, Says ‘India’s…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Responds To Earlier Statement, Says ‘India’s…’

Vikram Rathour To Be New Zealand’s Batting Coach For One-Off Test Against Afghanistan

Vikram Rathour To Be New Zealand’s Batting Coach For One-Off Test Against Afghanistan

Hunter Biden Faces Up To 17 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Tax Case

Hunter Biden Faces Up To 17 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Tax Case

Breaking News: ED Detains Prasoon Chatterjee, Close Associate Of Sandip Ghosh

Breaking News: ED Detains Prasoon Chatterjee, Close Associate Of Sandip Ghosh

U.S. Judge Criticizes Trump’s Legal Team Over Evidence Disclosure Ahead Of Election

U.S. Judge Criticizes Trump’s Legal Team Over Evidence Disclosure Ahead Of Election

Nandamuri Fans Rejoice: Balakrishna’s Son Mokshagna Makes Film Debut in ‘Simba is Coming’

Nandamuri Fans Rejoice: Balakrishna’s Son Mokshagna Makes Film Debut in ‘Simba is Coming’

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox