Asian Travel Expo 2025 Welcomes Bahrain Tourism as Title Sponsor

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 24, 2025 15:26:09 IST

Manama, [Bahrain], November 24: The Asian Travel Expo 2025 is proud to announce the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) as the Title Sponsor for its upcoming edition, scheduled from 8th to 10th December 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain. This prestigious partnership marks a significant milestone in reinforcing Bahrain’s growing influence as a gateway for global travel, hospitality, and tourism investments.

As the Title Sponsor, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority brings unparalleled expertise in destination development, tourism promotion, and global outreach. Their involvement strengthens the Expo’s mission to connect Asia and the Middle East through meaningful collaborations, strategic alliances, and dynamic business opportunities. This partnership underscores Bahrain’s dedication to advancing international tourism relations and positioning the Kingdom as a preferred destination for leisure, business, culture, and innovation.

Speaking about the association, Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, said:

“We are honored to welcome Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority as the Title Sponsor of Asian Travel Expo 2025. Their involvement reflects the Kingdom’s strong commitment to fostering tourism partnerships and expanding global outreach. This collaboration will elevate the event’s standing and generate new opportunities for industries across both regions.”

Adding to this, Sameer Khan, Director of Show Buddy Global WLL, the event management partner, stated:

“Bahrain Tourism’s support as Title Sponsor sets a strong foundation for a transformative edition of the Asian Travel Expo. Together, we aim to create a platform that inspires collaboration, drives innovation, and supports meaningful business growth for all participants.”

The Asian Travel Expo 2025 is expected to attract a diverse international audience, including tourism boards, airlines, hotel chains, travel agencies, technology innovators, investors, media representatives, and influencers. The event will serve as a dynamic hub for global stakeholders to explore new markets, forge partnerships, exchange insights, and showcase emerging travel trends.

This year’s edition will also feature high-level networking opportunities, curated business matchmaking sessions, keynote addresses from global leaders, panel discussions, and exclusive destination showcases. The Expo is designed to highlight the rapid rise of the GCC as a tourism powerhouse, while fostering long-term synergies with Asian and international markets.

With the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority leading as Title Sponsor, the Asian Travel Expo 2025 promises to deliver an impactful, future-focused, and inclusive experience that will shape the direction of global travel across both regions.

For more information, visit https://asiantravelexpo.com/

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 3:26 PM IST
