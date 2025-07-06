Banks Shut These Days From July 6 to 13. Check the Full List Here

In the next week, banks across the country will be closed for two days- Saturday and Sunday. According to guidelines laid out by The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) all banks, government or private, don’t operate on Sunday while the second and fourth Saturdays are always observed as holiday ( If not mentioned in Holiday list determined by RBI).

RBI and state governments have the full authority over deciding holidays in their respective states.The list includes national and regional events, operational needs, religious and cultural activities. RBI announces the holiday list via its official website and notifications.

Next Week Holiday July 6-13

All banks will be closed on Sunday, July 6, for their weekly holiday. They will also be closed on Saturday, July 12, because it is the second Saturday of the month. Additionally, Banks will not operate again on July 13 as it falls on Sunday.

Full list of Holiday in July (From July 13 Onwards)

July 14: Banks will operate all over the country except in Shillong as Ben Deinkhlam, a local festival will be celebrated in the city. Bein Deinkhlam is a local festival observed by Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.

July 16. Though banks will be working on pan India but they will have a off in Dehrudun, capital of Uttarakhand. On this day, the people observes Harela, a festival in widely popular in the Kumaon region of this state.

July 17 : Banks in Shillong will remain closed in observance of the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, a respected chief of the Khasi people, honoring his legacy and contributions to their community.

July 19 : On the occasion of Ker Puja — Banks in Agartala city, will be closed for this local event. Ker Puja is celebrated in Tripura. It is dedicated to Ker, the protector of this region.

Apart from these days, on July 26 and July 27, both days fall in Saturday and Sunday respectively and they will be closed in these days.

July 28 : Banks in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, will be closed in observance of Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival celebrated on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar. The day marks the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon.