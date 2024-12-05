Laszlo Hanyecz, the Bitcoin pioneer, went on record to purchase two pizzas from Papa John’s for 10,000 Bitcoins back in May 2010. The price at the time was about $40. Those pizzas today would go for an incredible $1 billion as the price of Bitcoin continues to soar in the market.

Bitcoin Reaches Record Breaking High

Bitcoin on Wednesday broke records when it hit $100,000 per coin. This fantastic growth indicates the transformation of Bitcoin from a niche, experimental asset to a widely known financial instrument. The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency now amounts to $2 trillion, surpassing the sum of the market value of such global giants as Mastercard, Walmart, and JPMorgan Chase. This once-marginalized digital currency is now regarded as one of the most successful investments in the past two decades, as early supporters have become multi-millionaires.

Bitcoin’s rise is the story of financial success, though it has given birth to a whole industry. Companies such as Coinbase-the cryptocurrency exchange have emerged, major figures including celebrities and athletes have promoted this currency, even former president Donald Trump embraced the coin, discussing plans to make a federal Bitcoin stockpile during his campaign.

From Hobby to Mainstream

Originated as an “experimental hobbyist project” by its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, Bitcoin has been one incredible journey. The idea was straightforward enough-to create a decentralized currency capable of allowing peer-to-peer transactions without the need for banks. It evolved to become a system where all transactions are recorded on a blockchain, a public ledger.

In its early days, Bitcoin’s promoters saw it as the future foundation for a new financial system that was beyond the reach of traditional financial institutions and government regulation. It would have no inflation because it had a fixed supply. Thus, it could potentially be used as a store of value. However, many people in the financial establishment saw it as a “fraud” or “Ponzi scheme,” according to JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon and Trump himself.

A Tumultuous Ride

Bitcoin’s early history is replete with uncertainty and volatility. Its price fluctuated wildly, and the cryptocurrency faced harsh criticism. But it gained significant momentum in May 2010 when Laszlo Hanyecz’s infamous pizza purchase took place. It became known as “Bitcoin Pizza Day,” symbolizing Bitcoin’s potential for real-world transactions.

It took almost seven years, but Bitcoin inspired more than thousand other cryptocurrencies, including Ether and more to present lately like Solana and the inane Dogecoin, just recently skyrocketed to a peak, at $60,000 apiece, before plummeting sharply in 2022, after the collapse of the FTX exchange in a manner that inflicted monumental losses on investors and sharply intensified regulatory scrutiny under Gary Gensler, appointed early in 2021.

However, it was in 2023 that Bitcoin witnessed a remarkable recovery as favorable market conditions and the introduction of the exchange-traded funds linked to Bitcoin went into effect. It featured major Wall Street firms, such as BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Fidelity, attracting billions in fresh investment and moving the price of Bitcoin toward new heights.

Bitcoin’s value surge has had profound consequences. Individuals who held onto their Bitcoin through thick and thin saw their investments explode in value. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, once mocked for borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars to purchase Bitcoin for his company, now oversees a stash worth over $30 billion.

During such a resurgence, however, cryptocurrencies continue being debated. From environmental concerns through rogue activities, the crypto market still faces its share of bane challenges. For instance, cyber attackers used digital currencies to unlock around $500 million paid in ransom during the first half of 2023. This notwithstanding, this is perhaps the most proven status Bitcoin has ever commanded about the global economy.

An Economic Turn

The rise of Bitcoin also intersects with politics in ways that are unexpected. Donald Trump, who once belittled Bitcoin, is now one of its biggest political cheerleaders. In his 2024 campaign, Trump established himself as a Bitcoin booster and promised to build a federal Bitcoin reserve to drive its price even higher. This possibility of a “Bitcoin president” injected a shot of optimism into the crypto community.

The recent announcement that Gary Gensler will step down as SEC Chairman, coupled with Trump’s pick of Paul Atkins, a pro-crypto advocate, to succeed him, adds to the growing sense of excitement in the cryptocurrency space. The future of Bitcoin appears bright, but its journey from obscure experiment to mainstream financial asset has been anything but straightforward.

Bitcoin’s trajectory demonstrates the transformation of an idea once dismissed as a passing fad into an economic force reshaping the global financial landscape. Bitcoin is no longer just an asset; it has become a symbol of disruption, innovation, and political power.

ALSO READ: Christmas Orders Push October Goods Exports To A 2-year High Of 17.3%