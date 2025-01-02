Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Blinkit Launches ‘Ambulance In 10 minutes’ Starting From Gurugram

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has announced a significant step towards addressing the challenge of providing quick and reliable ambulance services in urban areas.

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has announced a significant step towards addressing the challenge of providing quick and reliable ambulance services in urban areas. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Dhindsa revealed that Blinkit has launched its ambulance service, with the first five ambulances hitting the roads in Gurugram starting today.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

  1. Advanced Ambulance Equipment:
    Each ambulance is outfitted with critical life-saving tools, including oxygen cylinders, Automated External Defibrillators (AED), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and essential emergency medicines and injections.
  2. Trained Personnel:
    To ensure high-quality care during emergencies, every ambulance is staffed with a paramedic, an assistant, and a specially trained driver.
  3. Affordable Service:
    Dhindsa emphasized that profit is not the objective of this initiative. The service will be provided at an affordable cost, with long-term investments aimed at solving this critical urban issue effectively.
  4. Expansion Plans:
    The service will initially be available in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other major cities over the next two years. Users will soon have the option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance directly through the Blinkit app as the service scales.

A Call for Empathy and Awareness:

Dhindsa concluded his announcement with a plea to the public: “Let’s do our bit and make way for an ambulance always. You never know when you may save a life.”

Blinkit’s foray into emergency services is a notable step in leveraging technology to address pressing urban challenges, underscoring the importance of timely medical intervention in saving lives.

