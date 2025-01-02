Blinkit Launches ‘Ambulance In 10 minutes’ Starting From Gurugram

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has announced a significant step towards addressing the challenge of providing quick and reliable ambulance services in urban areas.

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has announced a significant step towards addressing the challenge of providing quick and reliable ambulance services in urban areas. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Dhindsa revealed that Blinkit has launched its ambulance service, with the first five ambulances hitting the roads in Gurugram starting today.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Advanced Ambulance Equipment:

Each ambulance is outfitted with critical life-saving tools, including oxygen cylinders, Automated External Defibrillators (AED), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and essential emergency medicines and injections. Trained Personnel:

To ensure high-quality care during emergencies, every ambulance is staffed with a paramedic, an assistant, and a specially trained driver. Affordable Service:

Dhindsa emphasized that profit is not the objective of this initiative. The service will be provided at an affordable cost, with long-term investments aimed at solving this critical urban issue effectively. Expansion Plans:

The service will initially be available in Gurugram, with plans to expand to other major cities over the next two years. Users will soon have the option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance directly through the Blinkit app as the service scales.

Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start… pic.twitter.com/N8i9KJfq4z — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 2, 2025

A Call for Empathy and Awareness:

Dhindsa concluded his announcement with a plea to the public: “Let’s do our bit and make way for an ambulance always. You never know when you may save a life.”

Blinkit’s foray into emergency services is a notable step in leveraging technology to address pressing urban challenges, underscoring the importance of timely medical intervention in saving lives.