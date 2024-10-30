Blinkit Offereing God And Silver: Man Reports Ordering Gold Coin Of 1gm, Received 0.5gm

Jain ordered a 10-gram silver coin and a 1-gram gold coin through Blinkit’s prepaid service. However, when he received the package, it contained a 0.5-gram gold coin instead of the 1-gram coin he had ordered.

Delhi resident Mohit Jain recently shared his frustration after a disappointing experience with Blinkit, a quick commerce platform, which he accused of delivering the wrong item with inadequate customer support to resolve the issue. Jain ordered a 10-gram silver coin and a 1-gram gold coin through Blinkit’s prepaid service. However, when he received the package, it contained a 0.5-gram gold coin instead of the 1-gram coin he had ordered.

Expressing his disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), Jain recounted his experience, saying, “I ordered a 1-gram gold coin and a silver coin from Blinkit. Since I wasn’t home, I gave the OTP to my younger brother for delivery.” Upon returning home shortly after, Jain discovered the discrepancy: the coin delivered was a 0.5-gram Malabar gold coin with a rose design instead of the 1-gram Mata Lakshmi coin he had requested.

When he attempted to report the issue, Jain encountered challenges with Blinkit’s customer support. “Within 20 minutes, the return window had closed, leaving me with no option to reach an executive,” he said. Attempts to reach the delivery agent proved equally frustrating; while the agent confirmed the delivery of a coin, he indicated he couldn’t help with the mix-up.

To substantiate his claim, Jain posted a picture of the 0.5-gram coin alongside screenshots of his order details, showing he had ordered a 24 kt, 1 gm Goddess Lakshmi gold coin from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. He also shared his chat with Blinkit’s automated support system, which informed him that the complaint window had closed. The automated response offered no further resolution, instead suggesting he provide feedback for service improvement.

The incident has drawn attention on social media, highlighting concerns over customer service in quick commerce, especially with high-value orders. For now, Jain’s experience remains a cautionary tale for others ordering valuable items from such platforms.

