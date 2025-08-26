LIVE TV
Home > Business > BRICS CCI WE Announce 3rd Edition Of Global Women Leadership Programme To Empower Women Across Nations

BRICS CCI WE Announce 3rd Edition Of Global Women Leadership Programme To Empower Women Across Nations

BRICS CCI WE launch the 3rd Global Women Leadership Programme, mentoring women from BRICS+ nations. The four-month hybrid program nurtures leadership, cross-border partnership, and innovation, presenting awards, networking, and important events, together with a fully funded trip to India for top participants.

BRICS CCI WE Announce 3rd Edition Of Global Women Leadership Programme To Empower Women Across Nations

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 26, 2025 18:35:48 IST

The Women Empowerment vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI WE) has announced the third edition of its flagship Global Women Leadership Programme (GWLP). The programme seeks to provide mentorship to women in business and professional fields from BRICS+ nations and partner countries.

Empowering Women Leaders Through Global Collaboration

As per a release, the programme, launched with Nippon Paint India as the Lead Programme Partner, is designed to build leadership skills as well as encourage cross-border collaborations. In this year’s edition, three top global participants will receive a fully funded trip to India to attend the Convocation Ceremony.

Additionally, the best project applying the “Nudge Theory” will be awarded a trophy during the BRICS CCI WE Annual Summit & Felicitations 2026, supported by the Cheistha Kochhar Foundation.

Connecting BRICS+ Women Entrepreneurs

Over the past editions, GWLP has brought together mentors and mentees from across BRICS+ countries, including India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, and the UAE, offering what participants describe as life-changing experiences.

The 2024 winner, Mahadi Mosia from South Africa, was later recognized among 18 global winners from over 1,000 women entrepreneurs in the BRICS Women’s Startup Contest.

The current edition will span over four months in a hybrid format, combining online mentorship sessions with in-person networking opportunities. Applicants will participate in learning modules covering leadership principles, sustainability stories, entrepreneurial versus managerial leadership, and the request of behavioral science tools such as Nudge Theory.

The programme will terminate in two key events, the Ideas Pitch Fest, where participants current ventures to investors, and the Convocation Ceremony, matching with International Women’s Day. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Women’s Equality Day 2025: 8 Inspiring Ways to Celebrate Like Never Before

Tags: bricsBRICS 2025

BRICS CCI WE Announce 3rd Edition Of Global Women Leadership Programme To Empower Women Across Nations

