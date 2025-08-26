Women’s Equality Day 2025: 8 Inspiring Ways to Celebrate Like Never Before

Women’s Equality Day 2025 is honored every August 26 to recognize the right of American women to vote and to reflect on the long journey of gender equality in every aspect of life in the U.S. This year, you can elevate the day with eight avenues to celebrate like never before, be part of the movement, raise awareness, and instigate change.

8 Awesome Ways to Celebrate

Amplify Women’s Stories

Share stories of inspiring women of today and yesterday on social media, newsletters, or community event spaces to celebrate accomplishments and inspire youth.

Coordinate Educational Programming

Organize or join panel discussions, workshops, or webinars surrounding gender equity and women’s rights, the historical and current gaps in education, pay, and leadership access, and the lived experiences of these issues.

Support Women Owned Businesses

Purchase products from, and promote women-led brands or entrepreneurs, and local businesses for the express purpose of increasing their visibility and economic empowerment.

Develop Workplace Initiatives

Urge workplaces to conduct diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) audits, schedule “lunch and learns”, or share quotes to inspire and remind people of the contributions of women, all of which serve to promote equity in our workplaces and spaces overall.

Volunteer for women’s causes

Dedicate time and resources to volunteer for organizations advocating for women’s health, and safety, education, and women’s rights. You’ll also support groups that are still working for equity.

Advocate for Political Policy Changes

Write your local elected leaders, support petitions, or advocate on the local level on gaps in voting rights, reproductive health, equal pay, women’s leadership, and workplace equity.

Celebrate and Mentor Women

Celebrate women in your life – your colleagues, family, people you know or admire, and offer mentoring, advising, or encouragement to help them achieve their goals.

Raise Awareness All Year Long

Commit to living out the spirit of the day 365 days by making commitments of personal and community action, whether sharing resource guides, beginning equity conversations, or joining efforts towards gender parity.

Why it matters

While Women’s Equality Day is a celebration, history shows that barriers still exist today for many women. Even in 2025 there are gaps in law, education and economics, so each anniversary is meant to educate us about our past and empower us to advocate for change not only for ourselves, but for future generations.

The information provided is for general awareness on Women’s Equality Day 2025. Celebration ideas are suggestive and may vary depending on personal choice, cultural context, and community participation.