LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google

Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google

Perplexity AI throws a wild $34.5 billion bid at Google’s Chrome, aiming to snag three billion users and shift AI browsing power—if Google ever bites amid antitrust probe.

Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 13, 2025 02:03:00 IST

Perplexity AI Goes All-In With $34.5B Chrome Bid

Could this AI underdog really unseat Google’s browser empire?

So, here’s the scoop that’s got me doing a double‑take: Perplexity AI—yes, that upstart AI search company you’ve seen buzzing online—just dropped a $34.5 billion all‑cash offer to buy Google Chrome. And yes, you read that right; it’s offering more than twice its own valuation. Why? Because grabbing Chrome means grabbing three billion users and turbocharging its AI game. It even pledges to keep the Chromium code open‑source, invest $3B over two years, and keep Google as the default search engine—unless you change it. It sent this unsolicited bid amid a U.S. antitrust case that could force Google to divest Chrome. I can’t help but wonder: Is this bold strategy—or just a cinematic long shot? Hold on, because the drama’s just starting, and we might actually get front‑row seats.

BID Big: One-Word Recap of the Browser Brawl

Let’s break it down like it’s a product pitch

  • BID Bold – $34.5 B cash offer
  • BID Backers – Venture funds ready
  • BID Bet – Against antitrust winds
  • BID Browser – Chrome core target
  • BID Big – Alters AI search power

Antitrust Storm Brews, But Perplexity Pushes Forward

Will Judge Mehta’s ruling tip the scales?

Let me break it down: imagine Perplexity, armed with the Comet AI browser, eyeing Chrome while citing legal pressure as leverage. It promises user continuity and choice—no sneaky default changes. It even reassures existing Chrome staff with job offers. Yet, analysts frown and caution: Google likely won’t sell—Chrome anchors its AI search future. They expect a legal marathon that could stretch years, especially with Judge Amit Mehta and appeals waiting in the wings. But hey, if regulation forces Google’s hand, Perplexity has already raised its bet. What would you do if you had three billion browsers in your bargain?

Browser Wars Go Blockbuster with Star-Studded Rivals

Move over Marvel—OpenAI, Yahoo, and Apollo are entering the scene

Now, let’s entertain the scenario: Perplexity pulls it off and gains Chrome. It instantly leaps from startup player to browser overlord in the AI arena. The browser world explodes—OpenAI, Yahoo, and Apollo are already circling Chrome. Perplexity claims it preserves user sovereignty and invests massively—but skeptics see a bold chess play. And voices like DuckDuckGo’s CEO estimate Chrome’s worth could soar to $50B—so did Perplexity lowball or play it smart? Meanwhile, Google fends off, citing security risks. So I ask you again: who’s the underdog genius, and who’s playing high-stakes poker?

Tags: ChromeGooglePerplexity

RELATED News

SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Bhumi Pednekar’s ₹200 Himalayan Water Brand Backbay Makes Waves—Literally!
India’s Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Cabinet Approves ₹4,600 Crore Boost For Odisha, Punjab And Andhra Pradesh, Powering Tech Revolution
Inflation Alert: India’s Retail Inflation Crashes To 1.55% — Lowest In 8 Years!
₹134 Lakh Crore Club: 300 Indian Families Outpace Countries — Ambanis Still Rule The Throne

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?