‘Cham-Chamta Surat ma Dham-Dhamtu’ GLAM SURAT PROPERTY SHOW 2026 Set to Open on January 9th January 2026

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 8: Under the glittering theme of a city that never stops growing, CREDAI Surat presents the 6th edition of the GLAM SURAT PROPERTY SHOW 2026. Transforming the slogan “Cham-chamta Surat ma Dham-dhamtu Property Show” into reality, the event will be held from January 9 to 11, 2026, at Vanita Vishram Ground, Athwa, Surat.

“Mali Jase!” – Your One-Stop Property Destination

This year’s campaign is built on the promise of “Mali Jasel” (You will get it!). Whether a homebuyer is looking for a budget-friendly apartment, a luxurious villa, a smart office space, or a strategic industrial plot, the GLAM Property Show ensures every requirement is met under one roof.

With 850+ developers represented, the event showcases the true “GLAM” — Growth, Luxury, Amenities, and Modernity that defines Surat’s rapidly evolving skyline.

Campaign & Event Highlights

Diverse Portfolio

From affordable housing to ultra-luxury smart residences, the message is clear: Property requirements of all kinds? Mali Jasel.

Direct Developer Interaction

A rare platform for buyers to engage face-to-face with Surat’s leading developers. Over 850+ developers , core members of CREDAI, are associated with the show, ensuring transparency and trust. Most prominent builders will be participating in the GLAM CREDAI PROPERTY SHOW .

Investment Hub

Identifying high-growth areas in Surat for investors seeking long-term appreciation.

30 Years of Trust

Backed by CREDAI Surat’s three-decade legacy of credibility and ethical real estate practices.

Building a Sustainable Future

The 2026 edition focuses not only on buildings, but on sustainable living. The exhibition will feature projects integrating green energy, water conservation, and tech-driven security, reflecting Surat’s status as a leading Smart City.

“Surat is a city of dreams and rapid transformation,” said a spokesperson for CREDAI Surat. “With the GLAM SURAT PROPERTY SHOW 2026, we are creating a dham-dhamtu (vibrant) atmosphere where every visitor leaves with the confidence that their dream property mali jase.”

Event Details

Event: GLAM SURAT PROPERTY SHOW 2026

Dates: 09 – 10 – 11 January 2026

Time: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Venue: Vanita Vishram Ground, Athwa, Surat

Organised by: CREDAI Surat

Inauguration:

Honourable Shri C. R. Patil, in the esteemed presence of Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghvi ji and other prominent personalities of Surat.

(Invitation card attached for complete details)

Inauguration Function: 9th January, 10:00 AM

Valedictory Function: 11th January, 7:00 PM onwards

Awards will be presented across various innovative categories.

Visitor Information

ENTRY: Free for all

REGISTRATION: Compulsory

PARKING: Free

About CREDAI Surat

CREDAI Surat is the city’s apex body for real estate developers, dedicated to professionalism, transparency, and organised sectoral growth. For over 30 years, it has remained the trusted voice for both developers and homebuyers in South Gujarat.