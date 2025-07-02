Crizac IPO Opens for Bidding: Here’s What Investors Should Know

Crizac’s much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription today, Wednesday, July 02, and will remain open until Friday, July 4. The Kolkata-based education services company is offering shares in the price band of ₹233–245 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 61 shares and in multiples thereafter. This IPO is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) worth ₹860 crore by Crizac’s promoters, who will offload over 3.51 crore shares. Since it’s an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Strong Financials and Global Footprint Support Crizac’s Growth Outlook

Founded in 2011, Crizac is a B2B platform that partners with global institutions to provide student recruitment solutions in countries such as the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. For FY25, the company reported a net profit of ₹152.92 crore on revenue of ₹884.78 crore—an improvement from FY24’s net profit of ₹118.90 crore and revenue of ₹763.44 crore. The company’s market capitalization stands at ₹4,287 crore. Ahead of the IPO, Crizac raised ₹258 crore from anchor investors including Allianz Global Investors, Pinebridge Global Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, and others.

Brokerage Views: Is It Worth Subscribing to the Crizac IPO?

SBI Securities has issued a ‘subscribe’ rating, citing Crizac’s established presence in international education consultancy and its strategic move to enter the US market. The firm has diversified its offerings geographically and is eyeing expansion into B2C ancillary services, which could boost both revenue and margins. Crizac’s financials reflect strong growth, with a two-year CAGR of 76% in revenue, 43% in EBITDA, and 18% in PAT. The issue is priced at a P/E multiple of 28x FY25 earnings, which SBI Securities considers fair when compared to peers.

Crizac’s shares are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, July 9.

Must Read: Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu