Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu

The yearly Amarnath Yatra begins with its first batch of 5,892 pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 4:30 am today (Wednesday).

Officials confirmed that the batch included 1,115 women, 31 children, and 16 transgenders. The pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Lord Shiva will conclude on August 9. Authorities have reported over 3.31 lakh registrations for this year’s yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the yatra, marking the official start of the spiritual journey. He offered prayers at the base camp before initiating the flagging-off ceremony.

Pilgrimage Begins Amid Chants and Enhanced Security Measures

Pilgrims chanted “Bum Bum Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev” as over 4,000 devotees left for the shrine despite heavy rainfall. Authorities deployed a multi-tier security arrangement to protect the convoy. Lieutenant Governor Sinha joined local MLAs, senior officials, and religious heads during the ceremony.

“I have flagged off the first batch of pilgrims… Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey,” Sinha stated. He added that the spiritual fervor turned Jammu into a city of devotion and described the atmosphere as festive. Pilgrims defied all threats, reaffirming their commitment to the spiritual journey.

Security and Health Infrastructure Upgraded for Yatra

Lieutenant Governor Sinha confirmed that the yatra is under continuous surveillance through the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Raj Bhawan and the Police Control Room. Authorities have implemented an RFID-based tracking system for all pilgrims. ONGC has set up two 100-bed hospitals at the Baltal and Chandanwari base camps. The administration also inaugurated a new Yatri Niwas and board office in Srinagar. Sinha announced that a similar facility in Baltal will be inaugurated on July 4. He said both the Nunwan and Baltal routes have been widened from six feet to twelve feet to improve accessibility.

Pilgrims Remain Undeterred by April 22 Terror Attack

Despite the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, pilgrims continued to arrive in large numbers. Many stated that their presence during the yatra sends a strong message to terrorists and Pakistan that such threats will not deter their faith. The 38-day pilgrimage will commence on July 3 via the two designated tracks: the traditional 48-km Nunwan–Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal. The authorities have maintained tight security along both routes and at all critical points to ensure the safe passage of all registered devotees.

