Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > India > Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu

Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 5,892 pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp amid tight security. The 38-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva will conclude on August 9.

Amarnath Yatra 2025 (Pic credit-X)

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 12:06:54 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The yearly Amarnath Yatra begins with its first batch of 5,892 pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 4:30 am today (Wednesday). 

Officials confirmed that the batch included 1,115 women, 31 children, and 16 transgenders. The pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Lord Shiva will conclude on August 9. Authorities have reported over 3.31 lakh registrations for this year’s yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the yatra, marking the official start of the spiritual journey. He offered prayers at the base camp before initiating the flagging-off ceremony.

Pilgrimage Begins Amid Chants and Enhanced Security Measures

Pilgrims chanted “Bum Bum Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev” as over 4,000 devotees left for the shrine despite heavy rainfall. Authorities deployed a multi-tier security arrangement to protect the convoy. Lieutenant Governor Sinha joined local MLAs, senior officials, and religious heads during the ceremony.

“I have flagged off the first batch of pilgrims… Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey,” Sinha stated. He added that the spiritual fervor turned Jammu into a city of devotion and described the atmosphere as festive. Pilgrims defied all threats, reaffirming their commitment to the spiritual journey.

Security and Health Infrastructure Upgraded for Yatra

Lieutenant Governor Sinha confirmed that the yatra is under continuous surveillance through the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Raj Bhawan and the Police Control Room. Authorities have implemented an RFID-based tracking system for all pilgrims. ONGC has set up two 100-bed hospitals at the Baltal and Chandanwari base camps. The administration also inaugurated a new Yatri Niwas and board office in Srinagar. Sinha announced that a similar facility in Baltal will be inaugurated on July 4. He said both the Nunwan and Baltal routes have been widened from six feet to twelve feet to improve accessibility.

Pilgrims Remain Undeterred by April 22 Terror Attack

Despite the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, pilgrims continued to arrive in large numbers. Many stated that their presence during the yatra sends a strong message to terrorists and Pakistan that such threats will not deter their faith. The 38-day pilgrimage will commence on July 3 via the two designated tracks: the traditional 48-km Nunwan–Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal. The authorities have maintained tight security along both routes and at all critical points to ensure the safe passage of all registered devotees.

Must Read: PM Modi Begins Strategic Five-Nation Tour to Strengthen Global South Ties

Tags: amarnath yatra 2025jammu and kashmir
Advertisement

More News

Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?