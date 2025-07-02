Live Tv
PM Modi Begins Strategic Five-Nation Tour to Strengthen Global South Ties

PM Modi Begins Strategic Five-Nation Tour to Strengthen Global South Ties

PM Modi embarks on a five-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2–9, 2025. The visit aims to strengthen ties across the Global South, enhance economic and cultural cooperation, and attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil.

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi would be travelling to Ghana First (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 09:17:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant five-nation diplomatic tour from July 2 to 9, 2025, covering Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The visit underscores India’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its partnerships with countries across the Global South and participating actively in international forums like BRICS.

Strengthening African Ties in Ghana

Modi’s first stop is Ghana on July 2–3, marking his inaugural bilateral visit to the West African nation. Invited by President John Dramani Mahama, the visit aims to deepen historical ties and explore new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as investment, energy, health, and security. Highlighting the democratic bond between the two countries, Modi will also address Ghana’s Parliament, reinforcing India’s commitment to capacity building and development partnership across Africa.

Celebrating Ancestral Bonds in Trinidad & Tobago

From July 3 to 4, Modi will visit Trinidad & Tobago, where he will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. With over 180 years of Indian presence in the Caribbean country, the visit seeks to revitalize the ancestral and cultural connections between the nations. The agenda includes discussions on trade, diaspora engagement, and cultural cooperation.

First Prime Ministerial Visit to Argentina in Over Half a Century

Next, Modi will travel to Argentina, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to make a bilateral visit there in 57 years. He will hold talks with President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires to enhance collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, critical minerals, energy, and technology. The visit also aims to strengthen India-Argentina coordination within the G20 framework.

Advancing Global South Priorities at BRICS in Brazil

Modi’s fourth destination is Brazil, where he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7. As a founding member of BRICS, India remains committed to fostering cooperation among emerging economies. Modi will also conduct bilateral meetings in Brasília with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, focusing on strengthening the India-Brazil partnership and advancing shared priorities of the Global South.

Concluding the Tour with Strategic Engagement in Namibia

The final leg of Modi’s tour takes him to Namibia, a country with which India shares a deep history of anti-colonial solidarity. He will meet President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation. Modi will also address a Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament, underlining the shared commitment to freedom, development, and regional partnership in Africa.

This extensive tour reflects India’s evolving global strategy to deepen ties with countries of strategic, historical, and economic importance while reinforcing its leadership role in the Global South.

