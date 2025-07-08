Crop Pattern Shift And Early Monsoon Drive Agrochemical Sector Recovery

LIVE TV
AnandRathi reports early monsoon arrival has boosted crop acreage by 11%, triggering crop shifts and supporting an 8% growth forecast for the agrochemical sector amid stable prices and improving conditions.

Published By: ANI
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 13:03:17 IST

An early arrival of the monsoon, 10-15 days ahead of schedule, is set to boost crop production significantly, with acreages up by 11 percent so far, according to a report by AnandRathi. This early onset has triggered a shift in crop patterns, particularly leading to increased maize acreage. However, lower carried-over stocks create room for further inventory buildup this season.

The report notes that maize acreage is being replaced by cotton in western and southern India, reflecting ongoing crop pattern changes. Domestic and global prices remain largely stable, making near-term price hikes unlikely. This stability signals a bumper season for agrochemical manufacturers, driven by higher volumes and steady prices.

AnandRathi forecasts that the domestic agrochemicals sector will grow by 8 percent year-on-year, while maize hybrid seeds are expected to grow by 20 percent. The report states, “We believe, however, that the worst is largely behind and the sector is heading toward a gradual recovery. The sentiment is positive because of the early arrival this year of the monsoon, which in turn should boost growth for domestic companies.”

Further projections include modest 8 percent year-on-year revenue growth, partly supported by domestic volume increases during the kharif season. The report anticipates 6%, 11%, and 10% growth in domestic agrochemicals, exports, and seeds, respectively. It also expects a 13.2 percent EBITDA margin in Q1 due to a better product mix and focus on efficiencies.

The report highlights that the agrochemicals sector is recovering after facing severe pressure recently due to adverse climatic conditions in key regions, dumping of global channel stocks by China, resulting price pressures, geopolitical uncertainties, and tariff uncertainties.

(From ANI)

Also Read: GTRI Report: Trump Uses Tariffs As Tools, Not Trade Partnerships

Tags: early monsoon impact

