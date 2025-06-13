DGCA To Air India: Time For Extra Check-Ups On Boeing 787s After Ahmedabad Crash

A day after the heartbreaking Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) quickly stepped in with a new safety mandate. The regulator has told Air India, “It’s time for extra maintenance drills!” All Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft with Genx engines now need special attention. These extra safety check-ups aren’t optional. Air India must carry them out immediately and stay in sync with regional DGCA offices. The airline’s maintenance teams have officially entered ‘no-chill’ mode.

Pre-Flight Checks: No Room for Shortcuts

Starting Sunday, Air India flights will have a little more to tick off the to-do list before departure. The DGCA has rolled out a one-time “super checklist” that includes fuel system inspections, cabin air compressor tests, electronic engine control diagnostics, oil system check-ups, and more. Basically, it’s like a full-body health screening for the aircraft. The airline must also keep a sharp eye on hydraulic systems and double-check those crucial take-off parameters. No shortcuts, no skipping steps—DGCA wants it all.

Flight Control Inspections: New Rule, No Excuses

But wait, there’s more! Air India now needs to introduce ‘Flight Control Inspections’ during every transit stop, at least until the DGCA says otherwise. Power assurance checks also have a two-week deadline. Plus, those nagging repetitive issues seen over the last two weeks? Air India must fix them ASAP. And yes, the DGCA will be waiting for those detailed maintenance reports to hit their desks. It’s all hands on deck until further notice.

Black Box Found: Clue Hunt in Full Swing

In a key breakthrough, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder (a.k.a. the black box) from the rooftop of a nearby building at the crash site. That’s not where you’d expect to find flight data, but sometimes evidence takes a wild ride too. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had to step in and clear the air—literally—by confirming that the video circulating online wasn’t the black box. The AAIB, backed by over 40 Gujarat State Government staff, has kicked off a full-throttle investigation.

Investigation On: All Eyes On the Black Box

The black box now sits at the centre of the investigation, holding the answers the nation is anxiously waiting for. “Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR. The black box was found on the rooftop. AAIB began work with full force immediately,” clarified the Ministry of Civil Aviation, cutting through the confusion. This small but mighty device is expected to reveal what really happened in those crucial moments before the crash. With teams from both national and state agencies working hand in hand at the site, there’s a unified push to unlock the truth. Experts are racing against time to decode the black box, hoping it will shine a light on the sequence of events that led to this heartbreaking tragedy. As the investigation gains momentum, the black box remains the key that could finally bring clarity and closure to the many unanswered questions.

The Crash: A Tragic Day for Air India

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flight AI 171, was headed to London but crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people onboard—230 passengers and 12 crew members. Tragically, 241 lives were lost. Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, is currently recovering at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the survivor and others who were injured, offering support in the aftermath of the devastating crash.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty End Lower As Geopolitical Concerns Weigh On Market Sentiment