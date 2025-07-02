Live Tv
Home > Business > Dharavi Project Update: DRP Releases Draft Annexure-II, Seeks Feedback By July 5

Dharavi Project Update: DRP Releases Draft Annexure-II, Seeks Feedback By July 5

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, has released the Draft Annexure-II for Sector 6, covering Meghwadi and Ganesh Nagar. Over 75% of tenement holders have qualified for new homes, while others are pending documentation or verification.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project clears 75% tenements in Sector 6; upper-floor homes included. Residents invited to submit feedback by July 5.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 21:26:37 IST

Residents of Dharavi are waiting with bated breath as the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), along with the Government of Maharashtra, has begun releasing the Draft Annexure-II in phases.

In the first such list published for Sector 6 (Meghwadi and Ganesh Nagar), over 75 per cent of tenement holders have qualified for new homes under the redevelopment scheme, according to data released by the DRP.

The balance would get a qualified basis, with additional checks and documents being sought.

Out of a total of 505 tenements:

  • 31 tenements are yet to submit any documents

  • 137 cases are pending verification by BMC, which the DRP is pursuing

  • The remaining 38 are amenity structures

Among the remaining 299 tenements, 229 have been found eligible for new homes under various criteria. The remaining 70 are in the process of submitting additional documents to validate their eligibility.

DRP CEO SVR Srinivas assured that every resident will get a house either inside or outside Dharavi based on their eligibility.

“I would like to reiterate that the Dharavi redevelopment is the most inclusive project ever contemplated in SRA history, where every resident is going to get a house. Not just that, all commercial units, whether eligible or ineligible, will get spaces inside Dharavi itself,” Srinivas said.

He further explained that commercial units that are eligible will get free in-situ spaces inside Dharavi. A proposal has also been made to accommodate ineligible commercial units on a rental basis, allowing them to sustain their livelihoods in the same area.

“The 10 per cent commercial space reserved in every society can be given on a rental basis to ineligible commercial units so that they can sustain their livelihoods in Dharavi itself. We have already made this proposal,” Srinivas added.

As per the Annexure-II data:

  • 170 ground-floor tenements including residential, commercial, and residential/commercial have met the eligibility criteria for new homes within or outside Dharavi.

  • Of these, 157 tenements existed before January 1, 2000, and are entitled to 350 sq ft homes within Dharavi.

  • The remaining 13 tenements are considered Shashulk Eligible, meaning they are entitled to 300 sq ft homes outside Dharavi at a subsidised cost of ₹2.5 lakh, having settled before January 1, 2011.

In a major policy shift, upper-floor tenement holders typically disqualified under other slum rehabilitation schemes are now being included.

As per the data, 59 upper-floor tenements have qualified under the DRP’s ‘hire-purchase’ scheme, under which:

  • They will receive 300 sq ft homes on rent for 12 years, after which they become legal owners.

  • They may also choose to buy the home outright at a government-decided rate during the 12-year period.

Typically, such residents would face outright eviction under other SRA schemes. However, DRP has ensured that these residents are provided new modern homes outside Dharavi but within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These new colonies will be maintained free of cost for 10 years.

The DRP has invited tenement holders to submit suggestions or objections regarding the Draft Annexure II. Submissions can be made in person at the DRP office or via email to dcca1drpsra@gmail.com.

The deadline is July 5 at 5:30 PM.

(With inputs from ANI)

