Home > Business > 'Dhoka' Chyawanprash: Delhi High Court Slams Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, Bans Ad After Dabur Cries Foul

‘Dhoka’ Chyawanprash: Delhi High Court Slams Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali, Bans Ad After Dabur Cries Foul

The Delhi High Court has barred Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Patanjali Foods Limited from airing, publishing, or circulating their recent advertisement that labelled other Chyawanprash brands as “Dhoka” (deception). The Court observed that calling all other Chyawanprash "Dhoka" was derogatory and misleading and went beyond permissible puffery or comparative advertising.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 11, 2025 11:56:41 IST

The Delhi High Court has barred Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Patanjali Foods Limited from airing, publishing, or circulating their recent advertisement that labelled other Chyawanprash brands as “Dhoka” (deception). 

The court’s order followed a petition filed by Dabur India Limited, which claimed that the ad unfairly targeted its flagship Dabur India Limited, which claimed that the ad unfairly targeted its flagship Dabur Chyawanprash and disparaged the entire category of Ayurvedic health products. 

Justice Tejas Karia, while issuing summons in Dabur India Limited v. Patanjali Ayurved Limited & Anr., held that the advertisement prima facie amounted to generic disparagement of all competing Chyawanprash brands, including Dabur, which holds over 61 per cent market share in the segment.

The Court observed that calling all other Chyawanprash “Dhoka” was derogatory and misleading and went beyond permissible puffery or comparative advertising.

“Calling all other Chyawanprash as ‘Dhoka’ or deception amounts to commercial disparagement,” the court stated, emphasising that while exaggeration and creative liberty are allowed, advertisers “cannot denigrate the products of others as a class in their entirety.”

Dabur Accuses Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali of Misleading Ad 

Dabur, represented by Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, argued that Patanjali’s commercial featuring Baba Ramdev suggested that all other Chyawanprash brands were fraudulent, duping consumers and lacking Ayurvedic authenticity. The ad, released on television and social media, allegedly urged viewers to “protect themselves from daily deceptions sold in the name of Chyawanprash” and to consume only Patanjali Special Chyawanprash.

Court Orders Baba Ramdev’s ‘Dhoka’ Ad to Be Taken Down 

Patanjali, represented by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, defended the campaign, stating it was merely “puffery and hyperbole”, permissible under the law.

The counsel contended that the word ‘Dhoka’ was not directed at Dabur specifically and that the ad simply highlighted the superiority of Patanjali’s product.

Rejecting this argument, the Court said that even generic disparagement of an entire product category harms the market leader and constitutes unfair competition. “From the perspective of the consumer, the message conveyed is that all other Chyawanprash, including Dabur’s, are deceptive,” Justice Karia held.

Finding a prima facie case in Dabur’s favour, the Court issued an interim injunction restraining Patanjali and its affiliates from airing or publishing the impugned advertisement in any form, television, print, digital, or social media, and directed the company to take down the ad from YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms within 72 hours. 

The main matter will next be heard on February 26, 2026.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:56 AM IST
