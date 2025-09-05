Diwali Comes Early For Indian Traders

In a significant turn of events, Brijesh Goyal, the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), concluded a formal letter to Prime Minister Modi, a gesture symbolizing a new era of optimism for India’s business community. The preceding weeks had been marked by a palpable sense of apprehension among traders. For a period of nearly 20 days, commercial activity had experienced a noticeable slowdown as consumers postponed major purchases of items such as televisions, refrigerators, and automobiles, anticipating the outcomes of the GST Council’s meeting.

This period of market stagnation was now giving way to a renewed sense of confidence and economic revitalization.

The news of the GST rate cuts was a breath of fresh air for everyone—traders, entrepreneurs, and the general public alike. Goyal’s letter was filled with gratitude and optimism, welcoming the government’s bold move. He wrote that these reforms would be a monumental step in the Indian economy’s journey to a 5 trillion dollar valuation.

The timing couldn’t have been better. With Navratri and Diwali just around the corner, the reduced GST rates on everything from large-screen TVs and washing machines to everyday household goods were a game-changer. Items that were once taxed at 28% were now at 18%, and many daily necessities had been reduced to 5% or even 0%. This wasn’t just about making things cheaper; it was about injecting life back into the market.

Goyal’s letter also touched on the global economic landscape. He pointed out that these reforms would be a powerful counter to the Trump tariffs. By making domestic goods more affordable, the demand for Indian products would skyrocket. This would empower local manufacturers to sell their goods within their own country, reducing the impact of international trade tensions.

Across the city, traders were already feeling the change. Stores that had been quiet for weeks were now bustling with activity. The common refrain was that this year’s Diwali would be truly swadeshi. CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora and senior vice president Deepak Garg echoed this sentiment, encouraging everyone to buy goods made in India.

The markets were buzzing with an energy that promised a record-breaking festive season. CTI estimated a staggering Rs 50 lakh crore in business across the country from Navratri to Diwali. The sales weren’t just expected in big-ticket items. Local artisans and craftsmen were set to see a huge boost in demand for traditional Diwali items like earthen diyas, handicrafts, and idols of gods and goddesses. From FMCG and electronics to textiles and sweets, every sector was poised for a bumper business.

As Brijesh Goyal sealed the envelope, he felt a surge of pride. This was more than just a tax cut; it was a festival of commerce and a testament to the resilience of the Indian economy. He envisioned families across the country celebrating a Diwali that was not only brighter but also more prosperous, filled with the warmth of indigenous products and the promise of a thriving economy.

