Home > Business > Multibagger Alert! GMDC Stock Surges 12% On Strong Q4 Results And JK Cement Deal- Is It Time to Buy?

GMDC share price surged 12% to a 52-week high on September 5, 2025, amid strong technical momentum, impressive long-term returns, robust financials, and a strategic deal with JK Cement.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 5, 2025 12:40:37 IST

GMDC Share Price Movement as at September 5, 2025.

The stock of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a state-owned rare earth firm, surged by approximately 12 percent on September 5, 2025. This was in spite of the fact that the market was generally volatile that day.

The stock opened the trading day at approximately ₹455.55 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), nearly the same as the day before. But it gained some momentum during the day and hit a high of ₹510.85. It ended well at ₹509.60 at the end of the day. The stock opened at ₹455.20, the highest price was ₹511, and the lowest ₹451.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) throughout the day. The market value, or market capitalization, of GMDC is ₹16,205.07 crore. This increase in price indicates a high investor velocity in the company in a volatile market.

GMDC Share Price Shows Strong Technical Momentum

GMDC has a good technical performance. It is trading above all its major moving averages – 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, 200-day. This indicates that the stock is a good performer relative to its recent past prices and it has good momentum. The minimum value of the stock during the past 52 weeks was ₹226.59 and it occurred on March 3, 2025.

This has since increased the stock price and serves as an indicator of increasing investor interest and strength in the market. This positive trend indicates that the stock of GMDC will likely remain good in the near future.

GMDC Share Price Long-term Returns

According to BSE Analytics, GMDC has provided impressive returns:

  • 985% return in five years
  • 210% return in three years
  • 56% gain in the current year so far
  • 103% increase in the last six months

GMDC Share Price Quarterly Financial Results

  • In the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25, GMDC reported a 20.8% rise in consolidated profit.
  • The profit amounted to ₹226.22 crore.
  • This is an increase from ₹187.24 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
  • The information was shared in the company’s regulatory filing to BSE.

Strategic Agreement: GMDC Investor Growth Opportunity in the Long Term

This is great news to investors because Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has agreed to a major long-term contract with JK Cement Ltd. In this agreement, GMDC will provide 250 million tonnes of limestone in the next 40 years. The limestone will be procured at the future Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine of GMDC, Lakhpat Taluka in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

To an investor, this is a deal with high revenue visibility and a consistent cash flow over the decades. Having a 40-year agreement with one of the largest cement manufacturers such as JK Cement is also a positive sign to the business model of GMDC and the increase in the role of the company in the building materials industry. As the need for cement and infrastructure products in India is likely to increase, this deal places GMDC on a strong footing in an emerging market.

This is a long-term stock move that can help it, and GMDC is a firm to keep an eye on due to its resource-based stocks.

business news

QUICK LINKS