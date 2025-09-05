Multibagger Alert! GMDC Stock Surges 12% On Strong Q4 Results And JK Cement Deal- Is It Time to Buy?

GMDC Share Price Movement as at September 5, 2025.

The stock of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a state-owned rare earth firm, surged by approximately 12 percent on September 5, 2025. This was in spite of the fact that the market was generally volatile that day.

The stock opened the trading day at approximately ₹455.55 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), nearly the same as the day before. But it gained some momentum during the day and hit a high of ₹510.85. It ended well at ₹509.60 at the end of the day. The stock opened at ₹455.20, the highest price was ₹511, and the lowest ₹451.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) throughout the day. The market value, or market capitalization, of GMDC is ₹16,205.07 crore. This increase in price indicates a high investor velocity in the company in a volatile market.