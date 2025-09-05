LIVE TV
Home > Business > ALERT: Gold And Silver Prices Surge! Will Your Wallet Feel The Heat? Check Today’s Rates Now!

ALERT: Gold And Silver Prices Surge! Will Your Wallet Feel The Heat? Check Today's Rates Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India rise amid global trends and festive demand. Investors should consider buying now or wait for stability. Silver prices show gradual increase. Market updates for major cities included.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 5, 2025 11:42:02 IST

What’s the Best Time to Buy Gold?

In India, the price of gold is on a rollercoaster. As of today, 24K gold costs in Delhi are at approximately ₹1,07,000 per 10 grams and 22K is approximately ₹98,000. World commodity prices—gold prices have been slightly relieved as tension levels have reduced and there is a possibility of lowering interest rates; however, India has a low rupee and high domestic demand which keeps prices on the high side.

As Diwali approaches and the marriage season draws near, demand for gold will begin to increase and this may further increase prices.

You should consider purchasing gold today so that you do not pay more to purchase it tomorrow. However, when making an investment with the sole purpose of making profits, it may be a better idea to wait until the prices have stabilized.

Don’t want heavy jewelry? Gold ETFs and digital gold are good substitutes—you can purchase small quantities with ease.

Either way, it is tradition or it is investment, time it well!

So, what’s the smart move?

Are you planning to purchase some gold in the coming festival or a relation’s wedding? Then it is better to buy it now and avoid increased prices in the future. However, if you are investing to make money, you may want to wait until prices stabilize. What do you think? 

Gold Price And Silver Rates Raising Amid Easing Global Tariff Concerns 

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

As of September 5, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Are Raisng everyday

On September 5, 2025, gold prices shot up in all the key contracts of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). October 3 gold futures were traded at ₹1,07,187 per 10 grams, an increase of ₹1,395 or 1.32%. There were also significant increases in smaller contracts. Gold Mini is now ₹1,06,179, an increase of ₹1,065 or 1.01%. Gold Guinea rose by ₹1,051 or 1.24% and Gold Petal by ₹155 or 1.46%. Such an increase in prices indicates that there is a good market sentiment behind the yellow metal and probably due to the global trend and high demand by the investors.

As of September 5, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX showed some recovery. 

As of September 5, 2025, the silver September contract trading at the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading at ₹122,798 per kilo. The prices of silver may fluctuate during the day. The previous traded price increased by ₹163, which is approximately 0.13% higher than the last. The silver price was ₹121,873 yesterday, September 4, 2025. This implies that the prices of silver are gradually increasing. These changes are closely monitored by investors because silver is a valuable metal to trade and invest in. Monitor the market if you are interested in silver trading or buying.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price In Delhi:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,770
    • 22K – ₹98,800

  • Gold Price In Noida:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,770
    • 22K – ₹98,800

  • Gold Price In Lucknow:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,770
    • 22K – ₹98,800

  • Gold Price In Chennai:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,620
    • 22K – ₹98,650

  • Gold Price In Mumbai:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,620
    • 22K – ₹98,650

  • Gold Price In Kolkata:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,620
    • 22K – ₹98,650

  • Gold Price In Bangalore:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,620
    • 22K – ₹98,650

  • Gold Price In Hyderabad:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,620
    • 22K – ₹98,650

  • Gold Price In Kerala:
    • 24K – ₹1,07,620
    • 22K – ₹98,650

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
Delhi ₹1,07,770 ₹98,800
Noida ₹1,07,770 ₹98,800
Lucknow ₹1,07,770 ₹98,800
Chennai ₹1,07,620 ₹98,650
Mumbai ₹1,07,620 ₹98,650
Kolkata ₹1,07,620 ₹98,650
Bangalore ₹1,07,620 ₹98,650
Hyderabad ₹1,07,620 ₹98,650
Kerala ₹1,07,620 ₹98,650
Pune ₹1,07,620 ₹98,650
Vadodara ₹1,07,670 ₹98,700
Ahmedabad ₹1,07,670 ₹98,700
Gurgaon ₹1,07,000 ₹98,090

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:00 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Updated Price (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹1,27,100
Noida ₹1,27,000
Lucknow ₹1,27,100
Chennai ₹1,37,100
Mumbai ₹1,27,100
Kolkata ₹1,27,100
Bangalore ₹1,27,100

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

ALERT: Gold And Silver Prices Surge! Will Your Wallet Feel The Heat? Check Today’s Rates Now!

