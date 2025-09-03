LIVE TV
Why Is Gold Price Rising In 2025? Crosses ₹1.06 Lakh; Should Indian Investors Buy Or Wait?

Why Is Gold Price Rising In 2025? Crosses ₹1.06 Lakh; Should Indian Investors Buy Or Wait?

Gold hits record highs in 2025, driven by global uncertainty, Fed rate cut expectations, and political tensions. Indian investors face the tough choice: buy now or wait as prices surge.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 3, 2025 11:05:15 IST

Gold Records Record Highs in 2025 – What Has Just Happened?

Can you believe it? Gold has soared to an all-time high of $3,508.50 per ounce, up 33 percent just this year, and we are not yet at the end of the year. The question that, as an investor, you have to ask is: What’s going on? Should I jump in or stay out?

The reality is that this is not an accidental spike. It’s a pattern, ‘a golden one’. Gold has reacted to chaos in the world as a reflex over decades. The tighter the atmosphere, the shinier the gold. It is not merely a symptom of market panic, but it feeds off of it.

Demand and supply are what you might consider to be the big movers. They are important, all right, but gold plays to another melody. Ironically, gold tends to rise even further when the tensions decrease all over the world. Why? Since investors such as us seek safety in times when the calm feels threatened.

During such moments, gold is not only valuable, it is the one that keeps your peace of mind.

Why Investors Are Runing To Gold?

Gold has always remained a Golden safe haven, particularly when an economy is facing tough times or the geopolitical end is in turmoil. As the world continues to heat up and market price volatility becomes the new reality in 2025, investors are returning to gold as an arm of defence.

Due to diminished trust in conventional markets, a large number of them are exiting riskier markets (equities or emerging market instruments) and redeploying funds into gold. Its record of stability over the years, as well as its capacity to hold its own in the most unstable of times, makes it the asset of choice when financial decision-making starts to get clouded with uncertainty.

Key Economic And Political Triggers For Gold

  • Trump’s Tariffs
    • According to experts, Trade disruptions caused by Us President Donald Trump’s tariffs have destabilized and disturbed global markets.
    • These policies undermined investor confidence and escalated trade tensions.
  • Expected U.S. Fed Rate Cuts
    • After the annual Fed meeting at Jackson Hall, The market is anticipating a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
    • Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, making it more attractive and boosting demand.
  • Concerns Over Fed Independence
    • Analysts and Experts are also alarming the growing fears of political interference in the Federal Reserve are emerging, as Jerome Powell and Donald Trump don’t have a soft spot politically. 
    • Experts warn that Trump’s attempts to pressure the Fed could weaken its independence, a key pillar of global financial stability.

  • Global Warnings About Political Influence

    • ECB President Christine Lagarde has called political influence over the Fed a “very serious danger” to global financial stability.
    • Such influence could undermine central bank credibility and spark more market volatility.

Why Is Gold Price Raising? As An Investor What To Watch-

Being an Indian investor, when you see gold hit ₹106,250 per 10 grams, the question that comes to mind is: buy now or wait? Prices may also increase even further with the season of festivities and weddings approaching. For most people, however, gold is getting more expensive.

The world forces such as Trump’s tariffs, potential Fed rate cuts in the U.S., and political stress are driving up the prices. Analysts believe that this can be sustained.

Gold to the Indians represents more than an investment, it is a tradition, emotion, and economic security. It still seems the safest choice in trying times.

It can be a good idea to purchase if it corresponds to your budget. Otherwise, wait or purchase small quantities.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Should Indian Buyers Invest Or Wait Amid Rising Costs And Approaching Festivals ? Check Rates In Your City

QUICK LINKS