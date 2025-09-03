LIVE TV
Gold Price Today: Should Indian Buyers Invest Or Wait Amid Rising Costs And Approaching Festivals ? Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Should Indian Buyers Invest Or Wait Amid Rising Costs And Approaching Festivals ? Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India continue rising amid easing global tariff concerns, hitting over ₹1,06,000 per 10 grams. Buyers face tough decisions on whether to invest now or wait amid affordability challenges.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 3, 2025 09:38:50 IST

Gold Price Today: To Buy or Not to Buy? The Quandary of the Indian Buyer as Prices Continue to Rise

To most Indians, gold is not a mere metal but a tradition, security, and a means of celebrating the most important occasions in life. However, 24K gold in Delhi now costs ₹1,06,250 per 10 grams and 22K costs ₹97,410 (as of September 3, 2025, IBJA), so the question everyone is asking is: Should you buy now, or wait?

Gold prices have maintained an upward trend, although the world is no longer worried. What this actually translates to is that the traditional safety net of gold as a hedge against inflation and market uncertainty is still playing a significant role. Some consider it a brilliant idea to invest in gold at this point before prices go even higher. But for the rest of us, who are cost-conscious, the skyrocketing prices make purchasing more challenging- nearly unattainable.

Want to purchase gold for upcoming festivals or weddings? Here is what you need to know:

  • When tradition and timing are most important: Now may be the time to buy gold before prices rise further. As Diwali and marriage seasons approach, any postponement may only increase the costs.
  • In case of budget concerns: It may be prudent to wait or purchase in smaller amounts. Consider other options such as 22K gold, gold bonds, or digital gold, which may cost a little less.
  • When you are investing: Gold is a safe haven over time. It serves as a hedge even when things appear expensive at present.

In a word, this is not a simple yes or no. It depends on how much money you have, what matters to you culturally, and how comfortable you are with the existing prices. However, one thing is clear: gold is becoming a luxury for many people, and it is more crucial than ever to make an informed choice.

So, should you buy gold today? It may be worth it if it fits your plans and budget. However, if the price is straining you a bit too hard, look elsewhere or bide your time.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Raising Amid Easing Global Tariff Concerns 

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

As of September 3, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) continued to trade at elevated levels. 

By September 3, 2025, the October Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is trading at about ₹105,450 per 10 grams, which represents a 665 or 0.63 percent increase. 

  • The September GoldM contract is quoted at ₹1,04,760, just 856 or 0.82 higher.
  • Amid unpredictable global economic conditions and anticipations of interest rate reductions by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the prices of gold are volatile.

To suit different types of investors, MCX offers various gold contracts such as

  • GoldMini (₹1,04,640),
  • GoldGuinea (₹84,600), and
  • GoldPetal (₹10,582)
    • It gives options to investors on size, prices and margin requirements.

As of September 3, 2025, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) displayed varying price levels across different contract maturities. 

Silver futures are trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at ₹122,550 for the September contract and ₹124,310 for the November Silver Mini contract, reflecting a decline of ₹85 (0.07%) and ₹130 (0.10%), respectively.

The prices are reflector of intraday market fluctuations influenced by international trends, investor sentiment, and exchange rates.

Like gold, silver is very sensitive to macroeconomic indicators, including U.S. interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments.

MCX offers a range of silver contracts in different sizes, with both standard and mini options available for investors looking to hedge or take advantage of short-term market movements.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price Today In Delhi
    24K: ₹1,06,250
    22K: ₹97,410
  • Gold Price Today In Noida
    24K: ₹1,06,250
    22K: ₹97,410
  • Gold Price Today In Lucknow
    24K: ₹1,06,040
    22K: ₹97,210
  • Gold Price Today In Chennai
    24K: ₹1,06,100
    22K: ₹97,260
  • Gold Price Today In Mumbai
    24K: ₹1,06,100
    22K: ₹97,260
  • Gold Price Today In Kolkata
    24K: ₹1,06,100
    22K: ₹97,260

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹) 22K Gold Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,06,250 ₹97,410
Noida ₹1,06,250 ₹97,410
Lucknow ₹1,06,040 ₹97,210
Chennai ₹1,06,100 ₹97,260
Mumbai ₹1,06,100 ₹97,260
Kolkata ₹1,06,100 ₹97,260
Bangalore ₹1,06,100 ₹97,260
Hyderabad ₹1,06,100 ₹97,260
Kerala ₹1,06,100 ₹97,260
Pune ₹1,06,100 ₹97,260
Vadodara ₹1,06,150 ₹97,310
Ahmedabad ₹1,06,150 ₹97,310
Gurgaon ₹1,06,250 ₹97,410

(Taken From Good Returns At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Updated Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,26,200
Noida ₹1,26,100
Lucknow ₹1,24,240
Chennai ₹1,36,200
Mumbai ₹1,26,200
Kolkata ₹1,26,200
Bangalore ₹1,26,200

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty Open In Green But Fall Further After Opening

Tags: business newsgold price todaystock market today

