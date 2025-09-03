Gold Price Today: Should Indian Buyers Invest Or Wait Amid Rising Costs And Approaching Festivals ? Check Rates In Your City

44
Gold Price And Silver Rates Raising Amid Easing Global Tariff Concerns
Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹)
|22K Gold Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,06,250
|₹97,410
|Noida
|₹1,06,250
|₹97,410
|Lucknow
|₹1,06,040
|₹97,210
|Chennai
|₹1,06,100
|₹97,260
|Mumbai
|₹1,06,100
|₹97,260
|Kolkata
|₹1,06,100
|₹97,260
|Bangalore
|₹1,06,100
|₹97,260
|Hyderabad
|₹1,06,100
|₹97,260
|Kerala
|₹1,06,100
|₹97,260
|Pune
|₹1,06,100
|₹97,260
|Vadodara
|₹1,06,150
|₹97,310
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,06,150
|₹97,310
|Gurgaon
|₹1,06,250
|₹97,410
(Taken From Good Returns At 9:15 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Updated Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,26,200
|Noida
|₹1,26,100
|Lucknow
|₹1,24,240
|Chennai
|₹1,36,200
|Mumbai
|₹1,26,200
|Kolkata
|₹1,26,200
|Bangalore
|₹1,26,200
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
