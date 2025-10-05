Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations

Record Surge in Festive Travel This Diwali

This Diwali, India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in travel as millions hit the roads, railways, and skies to celebrate with family, enjoy luxury vacations, or embark on spiritual journeys.

While the festive spirit is high, the sudden spike in travel has also brought its share of chaos, long queues at airports, crowded trains, and congested highways are becoming the norm. Online travel platforms report a sharp increase in bookings, both domestic and international, reflecting a strong desire among Indians to make the most of the festive break.

However, this surge has led to a significant rise in travel fares. Flight and train ticket prices have climbed steeply, with some routes seeing fare hikes of up to 30-40% compared to regular days. Hotel rates are also soaring, especially in popular destinations, adding to the overall expense of festive travel. Despite these challenges, the joy of reunion and celebration keeps the momentum going strong.