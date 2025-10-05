LIVE TV
Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations

Diwali Travel Boom 2025: Record Bookings, Rising Fares And Top Destinations

This Diwali, India experiences record festive travel with soaring bookings and rising fares. Domestic family reunions, spiritual trips, and popular international getaways highlight a vibrant, diverse holiday travel season.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 5, 2025 15:15:06 IST

Record Surge in Festive Travel This Diwali

This Diwali, India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in travel as millions hit the roads, railways, and skies to celebrate with family, enjoy luxury vacations, or embark on spiritual journeys.

While the festive spirit is high, the sudden spike in travel has also brought its share of chaos, long queues at airports, crowded trains, and congested highways are becoming the norm. Online travel platforms report a sharp increase in bookings, both domestic and international, reflecting a strong desire among Indians to make the most of the festive break.

However, this surge has led to a significant rise in travel fares. Flight and train ticket prices have climbed steeply, with some routes seeing fare hikes of up to 30-40% compared to regular days. Hotel rates are also soaring, especially in popular destinations, adding to the overall expense of festive travel. Despite these challenges, the joy of reunion and celebration keeps the momentum going strong.

Domestic Travel Trends: Festive Frenzy, Family Reunions And Spiritual Escapes!

Domestic travel during Diwali is raving, and the greatest cause? Visiting friends and relatives (VFR)! There is nothing more festive than returning to your hometown and spending some time with your family, laughing and, of course, enjoying some homemade delights.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the usual suspects with a massive number of bookings since metro residents are meeting their loved ones. But wait, there’s more!

Pilgrimage destinations are taking centre stage this year as vacationers merge their catch-up festivities with spiritual pilgrimages.

Imagine it as the ideal holiday: a splash of celebration, a dash of devotion. The backwaters of Kerala, the royal charm of Rajasthan, the serene hills of Uttarakhand, and the breathtaking Andamans have all made it to the bucket list.

And spiritual hotspots such as Char Dham, Kailash Mansarovar, Ayodhya, and Varanasi are full of pilgrims basking in the religious energy. Whatever you need, be it family, faith, or fun, India has it over the festive season!

Top International Getaways This Festive Season

All about international travel this festive season: Find your ideal vibe of getaway! In need of a quick getaway and time-starved?

The UAE, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are among the most popular short-haul destinations. Imagine sunny beaches, urban color blasts, and hassle-free visa procedures, fast, convenient, and fun. Europe is calling loudly to those willing to stretch farther and enjoy extended journeys.

Swiss snowy mountains, French lovelies, Italian history, Austrian magic, sunny spells in Spain and Portugal are all favorite spots for that dream vacation.

But wait, there’s more! Other hotspots on the radar are the beautiful beaches of Oman, Maldives, Bali, and exotic destinations such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

This holiday season, international travel choices are as diverse, and the memories made as memorable, whether it’s a bustling urban adventure or a serene beach holiday!

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 3:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS