Elon Musk Criticized for Promoting Controversial Theory on ‘High T Alpha Males’ and Democracy

The original screenshot, which first appeared on 4chan in 2021, was titled “the Reich effect,” possibly referencing Germany’s official name before the end of World War II. Musk’s repost, captioned “interesting observation,” has drawn significant backlash, with many interpreting his comment as an endorsement of the outdated and offensive ideology.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to X (formerly Twitter) to repost a controversial screenshot that claimed “people who can’t defend themselves physically (women and low T men)” are “very malleable to brute force manufactured consensus.” The post concluded that a republic led by “high status males” would be the ideal form of governance, asserting that only “high T alpha males and neurotypical people” can critically assess new information.

Elon Musk, known for his outspoken views on various topics, has sparked controversy once again by promoting a sexist theory that suggests only “high T alpha males” should have a say in decision-making and democracy.

Interesting observation https://t.co/xHD5VeS1IC

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2024

The post has since garnered over 19 million views, sparking widespread criticism, especially from female users who took offence at the notion that they are incapable of forming independent opinions. Critics have pointed out that the theory perpetuates harmful stereotypes and dismisses the importance of diverse perspectives in a democratic society.

One user on X commented, “I love how he’s so stupid that he believes saying ‘interesting observation’ gives him some sort of plausible deniability.” Another user highlighted the irony in Musk’s stance, saying, “Amazing how all of these ‘free-thinking alpha males’ reach the same conclusions on everything.”

Other users defended the value of critical thinking as a universal trait, not limited to a select group. “Critical thinking isn’t exclusive to a select few; it’s enriched by the varied experiences of all people. A thriving society draws strength from inclusion, not elitism,” one commenter wrote.

Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI expert, also weighed in, asking Musk, “So, you’ve gone full-throttle sexist now?” LeCun further pointed out flaws in the theory Musk appeared to support.

The controversy continued as Musk posted a meme the next day on X, expressing his concerns about the growing inability of people to form independent ideas and beliefs. However, the backlash from his initial post has cast a shadow over his subsequent remarks, with many questioning his views on gender and leadership.

This incident adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Musk, as his comments continue to provoke debate and criticism online.

