LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Elon Musk is set to become the world’s first trillionaire after Tesla shareholders approved a record $1 trillion pay package linked to the company’s future goals, marking the biggest compensation deal in corporate history.

Musk The World’s First Trillionaire
Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 7, 2025 07:52:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Tesla shareholders approved a record-breaking compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, valued at nearly USD 1 trillion. The package links Musk’s earnings to the company’s future goals, which include selling one million humanoid robots. The move turns historic as this is the biggest pay package in a corporate histotry. 

 Tesla’s General Counsel Brandon Ehrhart confirmed that over 75 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the plan during the company’s annual general meeting. The meeting took place both physically and online, marking one of the largest pay approvals in corporate history.

Elon Musk Thanks Investors After Record Pay Approval

After the announcement, Elon Musk took the stage to express his gratitude. Smiling and dancing beside two Tesla robots, Musk said, “I really appreciate it. Thank you, everyone.”

He added that the company was entering not just a new chapter but an entirely new book in its history. The audience cheered as Musk celebrated the overwhelming shareholder support, calling it a significant step in Tesla’s ongoing mission to advance technology and innovation.

After the announcement, several people shared their views on social media. Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell was among those who posted a message congratulating Elon Musk.

He wrote, “75% is quite a decisive statement by Tesla shareholders. Congratulations, Elon Musk.” The Tesla CEO responded to his message with a simple “Thanks.”

Elon Musk currently holds the title of the world’s richest individual, with a net worth estimated at USD 473 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. With the approval of this pay package, Musk could become the first person ever to cross the USD 1 trillion mark if Tesla successfully meets its ambitious performance and production targets.

 Analysts noted that Tesla’s goals under this plan include major advancements in robotics and electric vehicle expansion over the next decade.

Must Read: Elon Musk Pay Package Explained: How Much Will Tesla CEO Earn After Shareholder Approval?

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 7:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskhome-hero-pos-2TeslaWorlds First Trillionaire

RELATED News

Tesla Clears The Path For Elon Musk As World’s First Trillionaire With A $1 Trillion Pay Package- How Much Is One Trillion?

This Airline Cracks Deal With Elon Musk’s Starlink To Offer Passengers Fast Internet At 38,000 Ft, Name Is…

Elon Musk Pay Package Explained: How Much Will Tesla CEO Earn After Shareholder Approval?

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Appears To Freeze During Oval Office Incident, Watch

Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

LATEST NEWS

Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias ‘Just an Excuse’

Kamal Haasan Turns 71: Revisiting His Iconic Roles And Record Achievements, Check His Net Worth

‘150 Years Of Vande Mataram’: PM Modi To Inaugurate 150 Years Of “Vande Mataram” Celebration In Delhi

Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

What Led to Bihar’s Record Voter Turnout In Phase 1 Of The Assembly Elections? Check Here

VIP’s Mukesh Sahani On Vijay Sinha Convoy Attack: ‘Suffering Consequences Of Bihar They…’

Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Says Talks With PM Modi Going Well, Will Visit India

SHOCKING! Nurse In Germany Sentenced To Life For Killing 10 Patients To Ease Workload At Night

Viral Video Shows Man Urinating Near Red Fort Metro Station, Faces Public Backlash, Watch

Mumbai: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Local Train, Here’s What We Know

Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire
Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire
Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire
Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

QUICK LINKS