Elon Musk’s Tesla Gets Approval For $1 Trillion Pay Package, Making Musk The World’s First Trillionaire

Tesla shareholders approved a record-breaking compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, valued at nearly USD 1 trillion. The package links Musk’s earnings to the company’s future goals, which include selling one million humanoid robots. The move turns historic as this is the biggest pay package in a corporate histotry.

Tesla’s General Counsel Brandon Ehrhart confirmed that over 75 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the plan during the company’s annual general meeting. The meeting took place both physically and online, marking one of the largest pay approvals in corporate history.

Elon Musk Thanks Investors After Record Pay Approval

After the announcement, Elon Musk took the stage to express his gratitude. Smiling and dancing beside two Tesla robots, Musk said, “I really appreciate it. Thank you, everyone.”

He added that the company was entering not just a new chapter but an entirely new book in its history. The audience cheered as Musk celebrated the overwhelming shareholder support, calling it a significant step in Tesla’s ongoing mission to advance technology and innovation.

After the announcement, several people shared their views on social media. Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell was among those who posted a message congratulating Elon Musk.

He wrote, “75% is quite a decisive statement by Tesla shareholders. Congratulations, Elon Musk.” The Tesla CEO responded to his message with a simple “Thanks.”

Elon Musk currently holds the title of the world’s richest individual, with a net worth estimated at USD 473 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. With the approval of this pay package, Musk could become the first person ever to cross the USD 1 trillion mark if Tesla successfully meets its ambitious performance and production targets.

Analysts noted that Tesla’s goals under this plan include major advancements in robotics and electric vehicle expansion over the next decade.

