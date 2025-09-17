Euro Pratik Sales Day 2 Subscription: All You Need To Know About This Stylish Decor IPO Before Subscribing

Euro Pratik Sales Limited has opened its initial public offer for subscription on September 16, 2025 and will close tomorrow, September 18, 2025. The company’s objective is to raise around Rs.451.32 crore, through an Offer for Sale by its promoters.

Euro Pratik Sales Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens at: September 16, 2025

• IPO Closes at: September 18, 2025

• Total Issue Size: Rs.451.32 crore

• Fresh Issue: Nil

• Offer for Sale: Rs.451.32 crore

• Price Band: Rs.235 – Rs.247

• Lot Size: 60 shares

• Retail Investment (Min.): Rs.14,820

• Retail Subscription (Max.): Approx. Rs.1,92,660

• Listing At: NSE and BSE

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Important Dates of Euro Pratik Sales Limited IPO:

• Anchor Investor Bidding: September 15, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: September 19, 2025

• Initiation of Refunds: September 22, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: September 22, 2025

• Listing Date: September 23, 2025

Euro Pratik Sales Limited: Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO is 0.60 times subscribed. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 0.60x

• Retail Institutional Investors: 0.58x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.26x

• NIIs Investors: 1.04x

(Data: September 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM)

Euro Pratik Sales Limited: Company Overview

Euro Pratik Sales Limited, a Mumbai based company was founded in 2010, works in the decoration of wall through panels and laminates. It specializes in designing, marketing, and distribution of decorative wall panels and laminates through residential and commercial sectors. It has established over 30 product categories and more than 3,000 design patterns, introduced 113 catalogues in four years.

The company tracks an asset light model, subcontracting most manufacturing to contract manufacturers both in India and overseas. Its delivery network extends around 116 cities, with 180 distributors across 25 states and 5 union territories. It also exports to six different countries, together with Singapore, UAE, and Australia.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

