LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack mumbai police brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > Business > FinTech Firms Must Focus On Financial Literacy, Says DFS Secretary

FinTech Firms Must Focus On Financial Literacy, Says DFS Secretary

DFS Secretary M Nagaraju urges India’s FinTech sector to prioritise consumer protection and financial education, highlighting innovation in secure payment systems and leveraging financial inclusion to safeguard users amid rising digital frauds.

FinTech Firms Must Focus On Financial Literacy, Says DFS Secretary
FinTech Firms Must Focus On Financial Literacy, Says DFS Secretary (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 15:55:33 IST

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju has called on India’s growing FinTech sector to make financial literacy and consumer protection top priorities amid the country’s ongoing digital transformation. Addressing the CII Financial Inclusion and FinTech Summit, he emphasised the industry’s critical role in shielding millions of users from cyber fraud through education and responsible innovation.

Nagaraju stated that many people fall victim to cyber fraud due to poor awareness of financial services. He said, “You bring to bear your tools of innovation, and easy-to-operate systems to ensure that people are not defrauded by the fraudsters.” Stressing the importance of fair treatment, complaint redressal, and fraud prevention, he urged FinTech firms to take the lead in safeguarding vulnerable users and ensure ethical digital financial practices.

Key Innovation Areas for FinTech Sector Highlighted

The DFS Secretary outlined several focus areas where FinTech innovation could make a meaningful difference. These include:

  • Payment solutions for offline transactions
  • Voice-based authorisation systems
  • Improving connectivity in underserved regions
  • Enhancing cross-border payment mechanisms
  • Developing affordable cybersecurity tools
  • Creating tamper-proof financial applications for better security

India’s Financial Inclusion Sees Historic Expansion

Nagaraju noted India’s impressive financial inclusion milestones. The country now boasts 55 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 56% of which are owned by women. Around 90% of adults have bank accounts, and 99.9% of villages have access to banking services or correspondents. These developments, he said, form a robust foundation for FinTechs to build secure, inclusive, and innovative solutions.

He also cited the success of major government financial schemes. Under PM Mudra Yojana, 53.5 crore loans worth ₹34.6 lakh crore have been sanctioned, with 68% benefitting women entrepreneurs. The Stand Up India Scheme has sanctioned 2.75 lakh loans worth ₹62,000 crore. Additionally, the PM Swanidhi Scheme has sanctioned ₹4.5 lakh crore and disbursed ₹3.5 lakh crore, all pointing toward a government-driven financial revolution that FinTechs can enhance further.

(From ANI)

Also Read: MSME Ministry Pushes CGTMSE Scheme To Support First-Generation Entrepreneurs

Tags: FinTech consumer protection

More News

Kamal Haasan’s Wife Caught Him With Rekha in Hotel Room? What Was The Controversy?
Aamir Khan Names Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta’s Daughter in Heartfelt Ceremony: A Star-Studded Blessing
Wasim Jaffer Takes Subtle Dig at Funny Michael Vaughan Social Media Post
‘Fintech Industry Plays Critical Role In Advancing Financial Inclusion’: Finance Secretary Nagaraju Maddirala On CII Platform
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jammu Court Grants NIA 10-Day Extension For Two Accused In Lashkar Case
Indian Greats Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, And Yuvraj Singh Congratulate Team India On Historic Edgbaston Win
Watch: “Barely Dressed and Drunk?” MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s Son Arrested After He Rams His Car Into Rajshree More’s Car
CVC, Permira, EQT Are In Discussion For Stake In Nuvama Wealth For USD 1.6 Billion Contest
Tejashwi Yadav Slams EC Over Voter Verification Rules In Bihar’s SIR Process
Kriti Sanon’s Subtle Clue: Is She the New Face of Don 3?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?