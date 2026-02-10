LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark Jana Nayagan court hearing bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

Fractal Analytics IPO sees weak Day 2 demand, with only 9% subscription. Grey market shows modest premium. The company remains a global AI leader, transforming enterprise decision-making and operations.

Fractal Analytics IPO
Fractal Analytics IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 10, 2026 11:52:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2: Weak Demand on Opening

The initial public offering for Fractal Analytics has not attracted investor interest, as only 9% of its shares were bought on the first day. The price range of ₹857 to ₹900, which opened on February 9 and closes on February 11, has yet to entice investors.

Are buyers holding back, waiting for a bargain? The AI and analytics industry is currently operating under a state of extreme caution. The grey market shows only a small premium, according to market rumors, indicating some demand, but the market maintains a steady pace. Upcoming developments will reveal new information that could create sustainable changes to the IPO’s trajectory on Day 2. The system’s operational speed will be determined by its forthcoming performance.

You Might Be Interested In

Fractal Analytics IPO: Grey Market Shows Modest Premium

Fractal Analytics IPO shares are currently trading in the grey market at a small premium of ₹8, signaling steady pre-listing interest. The current pricing indicates that the estimated listing value will reach ₹908, which slightly exceeds the upper limit of the IPO price band of ₹900 per share. Investors demonstrate cautious optimism through this modest premium, as they observe the IPO process closely before its official listing and allocation.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Size, Composition, and Planned Fund Utilisation

Category Details
IPO Size ₹2,833.90 crore
Fresh Equity Issuance 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) 2.01 crore shares aggregating ₹1,810.40 crore
Allotment Date February 12, 2026
Listing Date February 16, 2026 (BSE & NSE)
Fund Utilisation – Fractal USA ₹264.90 crore to prepay or repay borrowings
Fund Utilisation – Laptops ₹57.10 crore
Fund Utilisation – New Office Premises ₹121.10 crore in India
Fund Utilisation – R&D & Sales/Marketing ₹355.10 crore under Fractal Alpha
Remaining Funds Acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

  • Overall Subscription: 0.03× as of 11 AM IST, with 5.95 lakh bids against 1.76 crore shares on offer, showing very weak demand.
  • Retail Investors: Subscribed 0.14×, indicating slightly higher interest from individual investors compared to other categories.
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed 0.03×, reflecting minimal participation from high-value non-institutional buyers.
  • Employee Quota: Subscribed 0.03×, showing low uptake from company employees.
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Not yet open for bidding, which may affect overall subscription numbers once this segment participates.

Fractal Analytics: Transforming Businesses Globally Through AI and Data-Driven Insights

Fractal Analytics, which started its operations in March 2000, now stands as a leading global enterprise that uses artificial intelligence and analytics to help large businesses make better decisions through data analysis. The company leverages its detailed knowledge of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to deliver solutions that meet various business needs in the fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, and retail industries.

It provides solutions that enable clients to improve marketing strategies, operational processes, and customer service while expanding their business. Fractal Analytics has established itself as a reliable global partner for digital transformation and analytics-based decision-making, helping organizations create innovative solutions that enhance operational performance and strengthen market advantages.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 11:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI analytics firmAI company Indiaenterprise AI solutionsFractal Analytics IPOFractal Analytics listingFractal Analytics sharesFractal IPO fund utilisationgrey market premiumIPO performanceIPO subscription

RELATED News

RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Building Brands Through Insight and Innovation: An Exclusive Interaction with the Team Behind Reddy Marketing Agency

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Reports Earnings for 9MFY26, PAT Jumps 499 Percent YoY

BSE Share Price Hits 52-Week High at ₹3,175; Soars on Strong Q3 Results as Profits Jump and Trading Volumes Surge

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

LATEST NEWS

Pati, Patni Or Woh: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall, Grabs Her Hair, Violent Catfight Video Goes Viral- Watch

Who Is Sarang Arun Lakhani? Everything To Know About Supriya Sule’s Daughter Revati’s Fiance

PAK vs USA LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

Kartik Aaryan Turns Laxmi Nagar Metro Station Into A Film Set While Shooting For Karan Johar’s Naagzilla

Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

IND vs PAK T20 WC: ICC Forces PCB To Play As Mohsin Naqvi Drops ‘Asim Munir Not Afraid’ Remark

How Businesses are Rethinking Payroll Outsourcing for Growth in 2026

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera, And Dimensity 6300 Processor At Just Rs…

Honor To Launch X80 With 12,000mAh Massive Battery, Triple Camera Setup-Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding
Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding
Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding
Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

QUICK LINKS