Fractal Analytics IPO: Weak Day 2 Demand Despite Grey Market Premium — What Investors Need to Know Before Bidding

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2: Weak Demand on Opening

The initial public offering for Fractal Analytics has not attracted investor interest, as only 9% of its shares were bought on the first day. The price range of ₹857 to ₹900, which opened on February 9 and closes on February 11, has yet to entice investors.

Are buyers holding back, waiting for a bargain? The AI and analytics industry is currently operating under a state of extreme caution. The grey market shows only a small premium, according to market rumors, indicating some demand, but the market maintains a steady pace. Upcoming developments will reveal new information that could create sustainable changes to the IPO’s trajectory on Day 2. The system’s operational speed will be determined by its forthcoming performance.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Grey Market Shows Modest Premium

Fractal Analytics IPO shares are currently trading in the grey market at a small premium of ₹8, signaling steady pre-listing interest. The current pricing indicates that the estimated listing value will reach ₹908, which slightly exceeds the upper limit of the IPO price band of ₹900 per share. Investors demonstrate cautious optimism through this modest premium, as they observe the IPO process closely before its official listing and allocation.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Size, Composition, and Planned Fund Utilisation

Category Details IPO Size ₹2,833.90 crore Fresh Equity Issuance 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) 2.01 crore shares aggregating ₹1,810.40 crore Allotment Date February 12, 2026 Listing Date February 16, 2026 (BSE & NSE) Fund Utilisation – Fractal USA ₹264.90 crore to prepay or repay borrowings Fund Utilisation – Laptops ₹57.10 crore Fund Utilisation – New Office Premises ₹121.10 crore in India Fund Utilisation – R&D & Sales/Marketing ₹355.10 crore under Fractal Alpha Remaining Funds Acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes

Fractal Analytics IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

Overall Subscription: 0.03× as of 11 AM IST, with 5.95 lakh bids against 1.76 crore shares on offer, showing very weak demand.

0.03× as of 11 AM IST, with 5.95 lakh bids against 1.76 crore shares on offer, showing very weak demand. Retail Investors: Subscribed 0.14×, indicating slightly higher interest from individual investors compared to other categories.

Subscribed 0.14×, indicating slightly higher interest from individual investors compared to other categories. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Subscribed 0.03×, reflecting minimal participation from high-value non-institutional buyers.

Subscribed 0.03×, reflecting minimal participation from high-value non-institutional buyers. Employee Quota: Subscribed 0.03×, showing low uptake from company employees.

Subscribed 0.03×, showing low uptake from company employees. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Not yet open for bidding, which may affect overall subscription numbers once this segment participates.

Fractal Analytics: Transforming Businesses Globally Through AI and Data-Driven Insights

Fractal Analytics, which started its operations in March 2000, now stands as a leading global enterprise that uses artificial intelligence and analytics to help large businesses make better decisions through data analysis. The company leverages its detailed knowledge of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to deliver solutions that meet various business needs in the fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, and retail industries.

It provides solutions that enable clients to improve marketing strategies, operational processes, and customer service while expanding their business. Fractal Analytics has established itself as a reliable global partner for digital transformation and analytics-based decision-making, helping organizations create innovative solutions that enhance operational performance and strengthen market advantages.



