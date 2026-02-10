Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: How Trade Talks, RBI Moves, and Global Cues Are Shaping Gold and Silver

Gold and silver prices have returned to market focus as global economic indicators, India–US trade optimism, and central bank announcements influence bullion market movements. MCX prices show strong intraday action as investors move toward safe-haven assets amid shifting trading activity and sentiment. While gold maintains a steady upward trend, silver is witnessing sharp price fluctuations. Current movements in the precious metals market highlight the key factors driving prices and the developments that could shape investor behaviour going forward.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX Amid: The price of gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) stands at ₹1,58,394 per 10 grams as of February 10, 2026, reflecting strong intraday momentum. Prices have risen sharply from the previous closing level of ₹1,55,050, driven by renewed buying interest and positive market sentiment.

MCX Gold Performance (February 10, 2026)

Current Price (Futures): Approximately ₹1,58,394 per 10 grams, indicating firm intraday strength.

Approximately ₹1,58,394 per 10 grams, indicating firm intraday strength. Open Price: The contract opened at ₹1,56,000, setting a positive tone for the session.

The contract opened at ₹1,56,000, setting a positive tone for the session. Previous Close: Gold futures settled at ₹1,55,050 in the prior trading session.

Gold futures settled at ₹1,55,050 in the prior trading session. Day’s Range: Prices fluctuated between an intraday low of ₹1,55,546 and a high of ₹1,59,026, highlighting elevated volatility and active participation.

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for February 10, 2026, are trading around ₹2,62,745 per kg, as the market has witnessed a significant recovery from recent downturns. The session has seen sharp price fluctuations, with an intraday low of ₹2,51,544 and a high of ₹2,65,976 per kg.

MCX Silver Contract Details (February 10, 2026) March 5 Futures: Currently trading in the range of ₹2,62,620–₹2,62,745 per kg.

Currently trading in the range of ₹2,62,620–₹2,62,745 per kg. Price Movement: Silver has rebounded strongly from a previous close of ₹2,49,892, registering an intraday surge of over 5.7% at its peak.

Silver has rebounded strongly from a previous close of ₹2,49,892, registering an intraday surge of over 5.7% at its peak. Market Sentiment: The recovery is supported by short-covering, a softer US dollar, and increased safe-haven demand.

The recovery is supported by short-covering, a softer US dollar, and increased safe-haven demand. Historical Context: Despite the sharp rebound, silver remains well below its all-time high of ₹4,20,048 per kg recorded on January 29, 2026.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price Chennai ₹1,59,830 ₹1,46,510 Mumbai ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760 Delhi ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760 Kolkata ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760 Bangalore ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760 Hyderabad ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760 Kerala ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760 Pune ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760

Silver Price In Major Cities

City / Region Silver Price (₹ per kg) Change Chennai ₹3,00,100 +₹100 Mumbai ₹3,00,100 +₹100 Delhi ₹3,00,100 +₹100 Kolkata ₹3,00,100 +₹100 Bangalore ₹3,00,100 +₹100 Hyderabad ₹3,00,100 +₹100 Kerala ₹3,00,100 +₹100 Pune ₹3,00,100 +₹100

Note: The price reflects a ₹100 increase from the previous day, following a sharp ₹15,000 jump recorded on February 9, 2026.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Local Currency Price (24K / 10g) Equivalent in INR (Approx.) Dubai (UAE) AED 6,105 ₹1,50,800 United States USD 1,660 ₹1,50,540 Canada CAD 2,258 ₹1,51,090 Ireland EUR 1,351 ₹1,45,950 Bangladesh BDT 1,95,038 ₹1,44,640 Pakistan PKR 4,35,324 ₹1,41,090

Prices are indicative and based on prevailing exchange rates and 24K gold prices per 10 grams.

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

