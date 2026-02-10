Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: How Trade Talks, RBI Moves, and Global Cues Are Shaping Gold and Silver
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX Amid: The price of gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) stands at ₹1,58,394 per 10 grams as of February 10, 2026, reflecting strong intraday momentum. Prices have risen sharply from the previous closing level of ₹1,55,050, driven by renewed buying interest and positive market sentiment.
MCX Gold Performance (February 10, 2026)
- Current Price (Futures): Approximately ₹1,58,394 per 10 grams, indicating firm intraday strength.
- Open Price: The contract opened at ₹1,56,000, setting a positive tone for the session.
- Previous Close: Gold futures settled at ₹1,55,050 in the prior trading session.
- Day’s Range: Prices fluctuated between an intraday low of ₹1,55,546 and a high of ₹1,59,026, highlighting elevated volatility and active participation.
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for February 10, 2026, are trading around ₹2,62,745 per kg, as the market has witnessed a significant recovery from recent downturns. The session has seen sharp price fluctuations, with an intraday low of ₹2,51,544 and a high of ₹2,65,976 per kg.
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24K Gold Price
|22K Gold Price
|Chennai
|₹1,59,830
|₹1,46,510
|Mumbai
|₹1,57,920
|₹1,44,760
|Delhi
|₹1,57,920
|₹1,44,760
|Kolkata
|₹1,57,920
|₹1,44,760
|Bangalore
|₹1,57,920
|₹1,44,760
|Hyderabad
|₹1,57,920
|₹1,44,760
|Kerala
|₹1,57,920
|₹1,44,760
|Pune
|₹1,57,920
|₹1,44,760
Silver Price In Major Cities
|City / Region
|Silver Price (₹ per kg)
|Change
|Chennai
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
|Mumbai
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
|Delhi
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
|Kolkata
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
|Bangalore
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
|Hyderabad
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
|Kerala
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
|Pune
|₹3,00,100
|+₹100
Note: The price reflects a ₹100 increase from the previous day, following a sharp ₹15,000 jump recorded on February 9, 2026.
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
|Country
|Local Currency Price (24K / 10g)
|Equivalent in INR (Approx.)
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 6,105
|₹1,50,800
|United States
|USD 1,660
|₹1,50,540
|Canada
|CAD 2,258
|₹1,51,090
|Ireland
|EUR 1,351
|₹1,45,950
|Bangladesh
|BDT 1,95,038
|₹1,44,640
|Pakistan
|PKR 4,35,324
|₹1,41,090
Prices are indicative and based on prevailing exchange rates and 24K gold prices per 10 grams.
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
