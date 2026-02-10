LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and silver prices gain momentum on MCX amid India–US trade optimism, RBI cues, and global uncertainty. Gold stays firm, while silver remains volatile as investors seek safe havens.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 10, 2026 10:12:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: How Trade Talks, RBI Moves, and Global Cues Are Shaping Gold and Silver

Gold and silver prices have returned to market focus as global economic indicators, India–US trade optimism, and central bank announcements influence bullion market movements. MCX prices show strong intraday action as investors move toward safe-haven assets amid shifting trading activity and sentiment. While gold maintains a steady upward trend, silver is witnessing sharp price fluctuations. Current movements in the precious metals market highlight the key factors driving prices and the developments that could shape investor behaviour going forward.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX Amid: The price of gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) stands at ₹1,58,394 per 10 grams as of February 10, 2026, reflecting strong intraday momentum. Prices have risen sharply from the previous closing level of ₹1,55,050, driven by renewed buying interest and positive market sentiment.

You Might Be Interested In

MCX Gold Performance (February 10, 2026)

  • Current Price (Futures): Approximately ₹1,58,394 per 10 grams, indicating firm intraday strength.
  • Open Price: The contract opened at ₹1,56,000, setting a positive tone for the session.
  • Previous Close: Gold futures settled at ₹1,55,050 in the prior trading session.
  • Day’s Range: Prices fluctuated between an intraday low of ₹1,55,546 and a high of ₹1,59,026, highlighting elevated volatility and active participation.

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for February 10, 2026, are trading around ₹2,62,745 per kg, as the market has witnessed a significant recovery from recent downturns. The session has seen sharp price fluctuations, with an intraday low of ₹2,51,544 and a high of ₹2,65,976 per kg.

MCX Silver Contract Details (February 10, 2026)
  • March 5 Futures: Currently trading in the range of ₹2,62,620–₹2,62,745 per kg.
  • Price Movement: Silver has rebounded strongly from a previous close of ₹2,49,892, registering an intraday surge of over 5.7% at its peak.
  • Market Sentiment: The recovery is supported by short-covering, a softer US dollar, and increased safe-haven demand.
  • Historical Context: Despite the sharp rebound, silver remains well below its all-time high of ₹4,20,048 per kg recorded on January 29, 2026.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price
Chennai ₹1,59,830 ₹1,46,510
Mumbai ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760
Delhi ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760
Kolkata ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760
Bangalore ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760
Hyderabad ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760
Kerala ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760
Pune ₹1,57,920 ₹1,44,760

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City / Region Silver Price (₹ per kg) Change
Chennai ₹3,00,100 +₹100
Mumbai ₹3,00,100 +₹100
Delhi ₹3,00,100 +₹100
Kolkata ₹3,00,100 +₹100
Bangalore ₹3,00,100 +₹100
Hyderabad ₹3,00,100 +₹100
Kerala ₹3,00,100 +₹100
Pune ₹3,00,100 +₹100

Note: The price reflects a ₹100 increase from the previous day, following a sharp ₹15,000 jump recorded on February 9, 2026.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Local Currency Price (24K / 10g) Equivalent in INR (Approx.)
Dubai (UAE) AED 6,105 ₹1,50,800
United States USD 1,660 ₹1,50,540
Canada CAD 2,258 ₹1,51,090
Ireland EUR 1,351 ₹1,45,950
Bangladesh BDT 1,95,038 ₹1,44,640
Pakistan PKR 4,35,324 ₹1,41,090

Prices are indicative and based on prevailing exchange rates and 24K gold prices per 10 grams.

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: BIG Relief For India’s Salaried Employees: EPFO’s New App To Allow Direct EPF…..

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 10:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bullion market indiagold price todaygold silver outlookhome-hero-pos-7India-US trade deal impactmcx gold ratemcx silver rateprecious metals pricesrbi impact on goldsafe-haven assetssilver price today,

RELATED News

Building Brands Through Insight and Innovation: An Exclusive Interaction with the Team Behind Reddy Marketing Agency

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Reports Earnings for 9MFY26, PAT Jumps 499 Percent YoY

BSE Share Price Hits 52-Week High at ₹3,175; Soars on Strong Q3 Results as Profits Jump and Trading Volumes Surge

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

LATEST NEWS

Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS: Truth Behind The Trending Scandal Explained

Jana Nayagan To Release On Holi? Vijay’s Movie Court Plea Withdrawn as CBFC Review Progresses, Hearing on February 10

Who Is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F Chief Ridicules Asim Munir, Exposes Pakistan Army’s Security Failure, ‘Border Stops Fruits But Not Terrorists’

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Did Newly Released Epstein Files Show Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A ‘Wild’ Dinner Party? Here’s What The DOJ PDF Reveals

General Naravane Book PDF: Why Police Action Can Be Taken Against You If You Download Or Share It

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Row: Pakistan Ends Its ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ Boycott Drama — Here’s Why The U-Turn Move Was Expected

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Top 50 Romantic Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Photos For Valentine Week

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

Bangladesh Vs India: Who Has The Better US Trade Deal As Dhaka Secures 19% Tariff, Zero Duty On Select Textiles Just Ahead Of Polls?

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?
Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?
Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?
Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

QUICK LINKS