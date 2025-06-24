Gautam Adani Highlights India’s Growth, Resilience And Vision For Nation-Building At Annual Shareholder’s Meet

In his recent speech to shareholders, the Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani, didn’t just wear his chairman’s hat, he stood as a proud fellow citizen, tipping his hat to India’s brave armed forces. He applauded the fearless spirit of Operation Sindur, reminding everyone that behind every peaceful morning is a story of courage and grit. And speaking of stories, he urged us all to carry a little gratitude and a touch of grief, it’s the perfect combo that keeps us grounded and inspired. With this heartfelt salute, the Adani Group shows it’s not just about business; it’s about backing the nation and walking shoulder to shoulder with those who protect and serve

He Said, “I stand here not as a chairman but as a fellow citizen humbled by the silent sacrifices of those who guard our borders, our families and our dignity.”

India’s Remarkable Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

While the world juggled wars, inflation, and enough political drama, India had its eyes firmly on the prize. The Adani Group chairman proudly spotlighted this in his recent shareholder address, noting how India didn’t just survive the chaos- it sprinted ahead of every major economy.

“This is not a coincidence. It is the result of a vision, intent, and policy,” he said.

Amid the global noise, India’s transformation roared on, powered by solid governance and bold business leadership. And who’s been riding right alongside this momentum? The Adani Group. With projects spanning energy, infrastructure, and sustainability, the group has not just kept pace—they’ve helped set it. It’s proof that when policy meets purpose, and ambition meets action, even the stormiest skies can’t hold back a rising India—or a forward-moving Adani Group.

Adani Group Stands Strong Amid Legal Challenges

Addressing recent allegations related to Adani Green Energy, the chairman emphasized the group’s commitment to integrity. “No one from the Adani group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice,” he clarified. He stressed that the group maintains “governance of global standards” and “non-negotiable compliance frameworks.” Despite outside pressures, the company reported record-breaking revenues and historic profits, showing resilience and transparency.

Adani Group’s Achievements Across Energy, Infrastructure, And Defense

The chairman proudly shared the group’s milestones. Adani Power surpassed 100 billion units of electricity generated and aims for 31 GW capacity by 2030. Adani Green is developing the world’s largest renewable energy park with a 50 GW target by the same year, proving that “scale and sustainability can coexist.” The group also leads in coal and iron ore production and introduced India’s first hydrogen-powered mining truck, marking major steps in innovation and infrastructure.

Growth In Adani Airports, Defense, And Digital Infrastructure

Adani Airports broke records by handling 94 million passengers and completed the first test flight at Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to open later this year with a 20 million passenger capacity initially. The airport is projected to serve 90 million passengers eventually, holding 35% of India’s airport traffic. In defense, the group’s drones and anti-drone systems played a key role during Operation Sindur, while renewable-powered data centers are being built to boost India’s digital future.

The chairman highlighted the group’s climate and social initiatives. Adani Total Gas now serves over a million PNG customers and runs 3,400 EV charging stations in 22 states, describing this as “real climate actions, not just climate talk.” The ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project aims to uplift over a million residents by transforming Asia’s largest slum into a modern township complete with schools, hospitals, and parks — a clear commitment to inclusive growth.

Financial Health And Bold Future Investments Of Adani

The group posted a 7% increase in revenue and an 8.2% growth in EBITDA, maintaining a healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6x. The chairman announced plans for massive capital investments between $15 and $20 billion annually over the next five years to help build India’s infrastructure and economy. He said, “We are laying convictions, highways that carry ambition, ports that ship hope and grids that light futures.”

The group has pledged ₹60,000 crore towards healthcare, education, and skill development, including world-class hospital campuses and a skill university. Reflecting on their role at the Maha Kumbh, the chairman shared how over 5,000 employees volunteered and how participating in the sacred Ganga ceremony was “one of the most moving days of my life,” demonstrating the group’s dedication to social values.

Closing With A Message Of Resilience And Leadership

The chairman ended on a powerful note about leadership and resilience:

“History should remember us not for the size of our balance sheets but for the strength of our backbone. True leadership is forged in the face of crisis.” He assured shareholders with confidence, “The greatest chapters of our story are still ahead.”

