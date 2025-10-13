LIVE TV
Home > Business > GET Gold And Silver Under 10 Minutes On A Huge Discount From These Instant Delivery Apps, Check Out How!

This Diwali, Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart bring 24K gold and silver coins to your doorstep in under 10 minutes. Partnered with Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Joyalukkas, enjoy festive discounts, cashback, and instant purity for last-minute Dhanteras and Diwali shopping

Diwali 2025: Get 24K Gold & Silver Coins Delivered in 10 Minutes with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart (Pc: Canva Modified)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 13, 2025 13:58:39 IST

In this Diwali, the age-old practice of buying precious metals for prosperity has received a futuristic makeover. Forget the crowds in the jewellery store, the dreaded traffic jams, etc.! Quick-commerce biggies such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are not only delivering groceries but are also now giving the certified gold and silver coins promptly at your doorsteps with special festive discounts in under 10 minutes.

Strategic alliances with renowned jewellers Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Joyalukkas have seemingly made this good buy possible among a few clicks for last-minute festive shopping and price advantage. The online purchase of 24-karat pure products almost instantaneously will redefine Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations for millions.

Get Gold And Silver Now: Festive Discounts And Instant Purity

The high expectation from the competitive Christmas atmosphere brought all these instant delivery apps down to despicable deep discounting on buying coins and small bars. It brings up to the extent of being unrealistic as it doesn’t actually compare with what a traditional retail outlet seems to think. These are not just any meager offers; in most cases, special bank partnerships and instant cashback offers are layered on top of the purchases, driving the effective price lower even further.

Some platforms offer simple flat percentage reductions on the amount finally charged or waiving ‘making charges’ which is a standard cost item in buying gold and silver in physical terms for a certain coin denomination. The sheer numbers and sheer convenience attract even seasoned investors looking for small top-ups from first-time buyers who are fulfilling the traditional shagun.

Get Gold And Silver Now: The 10-Minute Delivery Revolution

And yet there is still a single, most appealing attraction-speed. With the help of their ‘dark-store’ networks, Blinkit, Zepto, and now Instamart have achieved a deliver- within-an-average-of-10 minutes metric point across most of the metropolitan areas. This includes even high-value items like certified precious metal coins.

Shoppers can generally find a gold-coin range from 0.5g to 10g 999 purity silver coins, with products typically featuring traditional motifs like the Lakshmi-Ganesh design. All coins delivered are assured BAC hallmarking and tamper-proof packaging to guarantee authenticity. This Diwali, the future of last-minute auspicious shopping is already here blazing speed with incomparable discount-led value.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:38 PM IST
Tags: Diwali 2025Diwali 2025 gold deliveryInstant gold coins online

QUICK LINKS