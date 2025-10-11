LIVE TV
Home > Business > Diwali And The Golden Rush: How Modern India Is Changing Gold Buying Traditions With Digital Gold, ETFs, And Sovereign Bonds, No Lockers Needed!

Diwali 2025 sparks a gold buying rush, but modern investors are shifting to Digital Gold, ETFs, and Sovereign Gold Bonds. Discover smart, safe gold investment options beyond physical jewellery this festive season.

Last updated: October 11, 2025 08:57:49 IST

Diwali & the Golden Rush: More Than Just Diyas and Decorations

Every year, Diwali doesn’t just light up homes- it lights up the entire local market. From fairy lights to fancy sofas, washing machines to wardrobes, real estate to refrigerators, the shopping spree is real. And of course, leading the list is the all-time favorite: Gold and Silver.

Buying gold on Diwali isn’t just a festive habit, it’s a tradition. Especially on Dhanteras, families flock to buy at least a small gold coin. In Indian culture, gold is seen as a symbol of prosperity, wealth, and good luck.

But here’s where things are getting interesting, While our parents and grandparents may love stacking up physical gold, today’s younger generation is exploring smarter, tech-savvy ways to invest. The lockers are giving way to screens.

Think Digital Gold, Gold ETFs, Sovereign Gold Bonds, and even gold mutual funds. So, if you’re wondering, “Do I really need to buy physical gold this Diwali?” and the answer is: not necessarily. The world of gold has evolved.

This Diwali, let’s explore the smarter, safer, and more modern ways to invest in gold, no heavy shopping bags required.

Ready to discover how to shine bright without buying jewellery? Let’s dive in.

Wha Is New In The Indian Gold Market This Diwali?

Still thinking Diwali gold means just bangles and coins? Think again!

While physical gold is still a festive favorite, many smart investors are now going beyond the jewellery box. This year, more people are exploring Digital Gold, Gold ETFs, Sovereign Gold Bonds, and mutual funds linked to gold. Why? Better returns, easier storage, and no worries about lockers or making charges.

Curious if these new-age options are right for you? You’re not alone.

Let’s take a quick tour through the smartest, safest, and most flexible ways to invest in gold this Diwali, without stepping into a store.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 8:56 AM IST
QUICK LINKS