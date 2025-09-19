LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!

GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!

GK Energy Limited, launched its IPO for public subscription today, September 19, 2025. The IPO will close on September 23, 2025. The company is based out in Pune, Maharashtra. The company deals in the renewable energy and solar power.

GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 19, 2025 15:07:27 IST

GK Energy Limited, launched its IPO for public subscription today, September 19, 2025. The IPO will close on September 23, 2025. Through this public offer, the objective of the company is to raise around Rs.464.26 crore, including Rs. 400 crore of fresh issue together with Rs.64.26 crore Offer for sale.

GK Energy Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens At: September 19, 2025 
•    IPO Closes At: September 23, 2025
•    Size of the Issue: Rs.464.26 crore 
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.400 crore 
•    Offer for Sale: approx.Rs.64.26 crore
•    IPO Price Band: Rs.145 – Rs.153
•    Lot Size: 98 shares
•    Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,994
•    Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE & BSE
•    Registrar Name: MUFG Intime India Private Limited 

GK Energy Limited: Subscription Status on Day 1

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 1.34 times overall. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 1.34x
• Retail Investors: 2.01x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.01x
• Non-Institutional Investors: 1.53x
(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 19, 2025 | 02:44 PM)

GK Energy Limited: Company Overview

GK Energy Limited is based out in Pune, Maharashtra. The company deals in the renewable energy and solar power. It has its expertise in engineering, procurement, and commissioning (EPC) services for solar powered agricultural water pump systems. 

It provides end to end solutions including survey, design, supply, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of solar pump systems. The company also works on storage of water & distribution infrastructure under government schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Oversubscription Driven By Employees and NIIs, What’s QIB Outlook?

Tags: ipoIPO newsshare marketShare Market IPOstock marketStock Market IPO

RELATED News

Meet Siddharth Jain, Man Who Bought First Tesla Car In India, Here’s How Elon Musk Reacted
Merck Foundation CEO meets the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th edition of MFFLI Summit
Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech
Lenovo GOAST 4.0 Decodes Trillions of Cells, Accelerating Genome Analysis to 24 Minutes
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Backs Karnataka’s Move To Invite Banu Mushtaq For Mysuru Dasara
Sunil Gavaskar To Gautam Gambhir ‘Don’t Risk Jasprit Bumrah Before Asia Cup 2025 Final’
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore
Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Net Worth Of Famous Singer Will Shock You
"Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph
IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’
Smoking Image On ‘Mother Mary Come To Me’ Cover: Arundhati Roy Faces Legal Challenge In Kerala
Legendary Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away In Singapore
"This is murder of democracy": Congress MLA BR Patil backs Rahul Gandhi's charge on 'Vote-Chori' in Aland
GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!
GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!
GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!
GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!

QUICK LINKS