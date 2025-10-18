LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Gold Price in Kolkata: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams.

Gold and Silver price today, on Dhanteras 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and Silver price today, on Dhanteras 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 18, 2025 16:55:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Gold Price in Kolkata: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike. 

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who, according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

Today Gold Prices in India

On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams. 

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Kolkata

24 Carat Gold Price in Kolkata (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 13,086

8 Gram- Rs 1,04,688

10 Gram- Rs 1,30,860

100 Gram- Rs 13,08,600

22 Carat Gold Price in Kolkata (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 11,995

8 Gram- Rs 95,960

10 Gram- Rs 1,19,950

100 Gram- Rs 11,99,500

18 Carat Gold Price in Kolkata (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 9,814

8 Gram- Rs 78,512 

10 Gram- Rs 98,140

100 Gram- Rs 9,81,400

Today Silver Prices in Kolkata 

According to the latest data from MCX, silver prices have witnessed a notable upward movement today. The following table highlights the current silver rates in Kolkata: 

1 Gram- Rs 172

8 Gram- Rs 1,376

10 Gram- Rs 1,720 

100 Gram- Rs 17,200

1000 Gram- Rs 1,72,000

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 22 carat mcx gold price24 carat silvercity wise gold rateDhanterasdhanteras 2025dhanteras gold pricedhanteras gold silver price in kolkataGold and Silver Price in KolkataGold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025gold pricegold price in indiagold price today kolkatagold prices silver goldgold rate in kolkatagold rate in major citiesgold rate kolkatagold rate on dhanterasgold rate tanishq todaygold rate todayhappy dhanteras 2025kolkata 22 carat gold ratemcx gold rate todaymcx live gold rate todaymcx price silversilver rate kolkatasilver rate today

RELATED News

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Gold and Silver Price in Hyderabad Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Diwali 2025 Shopping Alert: Check Out SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, BoB And Axis Card Offers You Can’t Miss

Desco Infratech Signs MoU for Hydrogen–Natural Gas Blending, Powering Self-Reliant India

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Office Diwali Party Goes Viral As Employee Dances While Holding Laptop

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Micron to exit server chips business in China after ban, sources say

Bihar Assembly Polls: Do You Know You’re Entitled To A Paid Holiday On Voting Day?

Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

PVL 2025: Calicut Heroes Clinch First win, Outplay Kolkata Thunderbolts 3–0

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport’s Cargo Terminal, Flights Suspended As Heavy Black Smoke Erupts

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Will Britishers Soon Get Digital IDs Like Aadhar Card In UK? Keir Starmer Drops A Big Hint, Here’s What He Said

Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate
Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate
Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate
Gold and Silver Price in Kolkata Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate
QUICK LINKS