Gold and Silver Price Today on November 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have risen again after witnessing a brief dip in the past few days. The fluctuating rates of gold and silver have left people puzzled and uncertain. Meanwhile, silver rates have also shown volatility as the month begins. Due to the sudden increase, investors and buyers have all attention on gold prices on November 01, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and more.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat prices in India on November 01, 2025.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,300
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,275
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,225
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹12,338
|₹11,310
|₹9,435
|Mumbai
|₹12,300
|₹11,275
|₹9,225
|Delhi
|₹12,315
|₹11,290
|₹9,240
|Kolkata
|₹12,300
|₹11,275
|₹9,225
|Bangalore
|₹12,300
|₹11,275
|₹9,225
|Hyderabad
|₹12,300
|₹11,275
|₹9,225
|Kerala
|₹12,300
|₹11,275
|₹9,225
|Pune
|₹12,300
|₹11,275
|₹9,225
|Vadodara
|₹12,305
|₹11,280
|₹9,230
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,305
|₹11,280
|₹9,230
Silver Price Today in Major Cities
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹1,660
|₹16,600
|₹1,66,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
|Delhi
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,660
|₹16,600
|₹1,66,000
|Kerala
|₹1,660
|₹16,600
|₹1,66,000
|Pune
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
