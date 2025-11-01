Gold and Silver Price Today on November 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have risen again after witnessing a brief dip in the past few days. The fluctuating rates of gold and silver have left people puzzled and uncertain. Meanwhile, silver rates have also shown volatility as the month begins. Due to the sudden increase, investors and buyers have all attention on gold prices on November 01, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and more.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat prices in India on November 01, 2025.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,300

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,275

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,225

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,338 ₹11,310 ₹9,435 Mumbai ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225 Delhi ₹12,315 ₹11,290 ₹9,240 Kolkata ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225 Bangalore ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225 Hyderabad ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225 Kerala ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225 Pune ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225 Vadodara ₹12,305 ₹11,280 ₹9,230 Ahmedabad ₹12,305 ₹11,280 ₹9,230

Silver Price Today in Major Cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹1,660 ₹16,600 ₹1,66,000 Mumbai ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000 Delhi ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000 Kolkata ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000 Bangalore ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000 Hyderabad ₹1,660 ₹16,600 ₹1,66,000 Kerala ₹1,660 ₹16,600 ₹1,66,000 Pune ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000 Vadodara ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000