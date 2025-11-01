LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have risen again after witnessing a brief dip in the past few days. The fluctuating rates of gold and silver have left people puzzled and uncertain. Meanwhile, silver rates have also shown volatility as the month begins. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and more.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 1, 2025 11:53:58 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have risen again after witnessing a brief dip in the past few days. The fluctuating rates of gold and silver have left people puzzled and uncertain. Meanwhile, silver rates have also shown volatility as the month begins. Due to the sudden increase, investors and buyers have all attention on gold prices on November 01, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and more. 

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat prices in India on November 01, 2025. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,300
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,275
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,225 

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Today  22K Today  18K Today 
Chennai  ₹12,338 ₹11,310 ₹9,435
Mumbai ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225
Delhi  ₹12,315 ₹11,290 ₹9,240
Kolkata ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225
Bangalore  ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225
Hyderabad ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225
Kerala ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225
Pune  ₹12,300 ₹11,275 ₹9,225
Vadodara ₹12,305  ₹11,280 ₹9,230
Ahmedabad ₹12,305  ₹11,280 ₹9,230

Silver Price Today in Major Cities 

City  24K Today  22K Today  18K Today 
Chennai  ₹1,660 ₹16,600 ₹1,66,000
Mumbai ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
Delhi  ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
Kolkata ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
Bangalore  ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
Hyderabad ₹1,660 ₹16,600 ₹1,66,000
Kerala ₹1,660 ₹16,600 ₹1,66,000
Pune  ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
Vadodara ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
First published on: Nov 1, 2025 11:53 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS