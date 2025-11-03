LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have witnessed a rise on Monday due to a weaker dollar and strong demand in the spot market. Silver also followed a similar trend, gaining value as investors sought safe-haven assets amid global market uncertainties. et the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 3, 2025 18:33:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have witnessed a rise on Monday due to a weaker dollar and strong demand in the spot market. Silver also followed a similar trend, gaining value as investors sought safe-haven assets amid global market uncertainties. Analysts expect precious metal prices to remain volatile in the coming days, keeping buyers focused on gold prices on November 03, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. 

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat prices in India on November 03, 2025. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,317 
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,290
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,238

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 28K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Today  22K Today  18K Today 
Chennai  ₹12,382 ₹11,350 ₹9,475
Mumbai  ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238
Delhi  ₹12,332 ₹11,303 ₹9,251
Kolkata  ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238
Bangalore ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238
Hyderabad  ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238
Kerala ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238
Pune  ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238
Vadodara  ₹12,322 ₹11,293 ₹9,241
Ahmedabad  ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG 
Chennai  ₹1,680 ₹16,800 ₹1,68,000
Mumbai  ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000
Delhi  ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000
Kolkata  ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000
Bangalore ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000
Hyderabad  ₹1,680 ₹16,800 ₹1,68,000
Kerala ₹1,680 ₹16,800 ₹1,68,000
Pune  ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000
Vadodara  ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000
Ahmedabad  ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000
First published on: Nov 3, 2025 6:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18 carat gold price24 carat gold price24k delhi gold pricegold 24k rateGold and Silver Price Todaygold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold rate todayGold Silver Price in Indiagold silver price todaymcx gold price livesilver mcx pricesilver rate in indiasilver rate today

RELATED News

Apple’s iPhone 17: What Market Analysts Are Saying After the Latest Earnings Beat

Stocks Market Today: Closing Bell | Flat But Flashy Monday! Realty And Telecom Stocks Light Up Dalal Street Despite Market Dullness

Celebrity Dietician Dr. Harshmeet Arora Graces Vijay Vikram Singh’s Podcast to Discuss Celebrity Diet Plans and Healthy Lifestyle Tips

Psychologist Dr. Harshmeet Arora Guests on Vishal Malhotra’s Podcast to Discuss Mental Health

Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: How To Check Voter ID Online And Your Name In The Voter List, Don’t Miss These Crucial Details

When Is The Next Women’s World Cup As Indian Women Wins Their First Trophy? Check Date And Venue

Shocking Amount Leaked! Mithali Raj Once Revealed Women Cricketers Earned ‘Only Rs.1000 Per Match’ Before Getting Signed With BCCI: ‘Contract Toh Tha Hi Nahi’

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Feud Turns Fatal As Son Shoots Beedi Tycoon Father, Then Commits Suicide

Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Exposes Him: Calls Him A ‘Big Liar’ Who Even Lies In Front Of Salman Khan

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off High-Tech Aerial Survey for SLBC Tunnel

Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS