Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have witnessed a rise on Monday due to a weaker dollar and strong demand in the spot market. Silver also followed a similar trend, gaining value as investors sought safe-haven assets amid global market uncertainties. Analysts expect precious metal prices to remain volatile in the coming days, keeping buyers focused on gold prices on November 03, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat prices in India on November 03, 2025.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,317
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,290
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,238
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 28K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹12,382
|₹11,350
|₹9,475
|Mumbai
|₹12,317
|₹11,290
|₹9,238
|Delhi
|₹12,332
|₹11,303
|₹9,251
|Kolkata
|₹12,317
|₹11,290
|₹9,238
|Bangalore
|₹12,317
|₹11,290
|₹9,238
|Hyderabad
|₹12,317
|₹11,290
|₹9,238
|Kerala
|₹12,317
|₹11,290
|₹9,238
|Pune
|₹12,317
|₹11,290
|₹9,238
|Vadodara
|₹12,322
|₹11,293
|₹9,241
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,317
|₹11,290
|₹9,238
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 KG
|Chennai
|₹1,680
|₹16,800
|₹1,68,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,540
|₹15,400
|₹1,54,000
|Delhi
|₹1,540
|₹15,400
|₹1,54,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,540
|₹15,400
|₹1,54,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,540
|₹15,400
|₹1,54,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,680
|₹16,800
|₹1,68,000
|Kerala
|₹1,680
|₹16,800
|₹1,68,000
|Pune
|₹1,540
|₹15,400
|₹1,54,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,540
|₹15,400
|₹1,54,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,540
|₹15,400
|₹1,54,000
