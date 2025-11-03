Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold prices have witnessed a rise on Monday due to a weaker dollar and strong demand in the spot market. Silver also followed a similar trend, gaining value as investors sought safe-haven assets amid global market uncertainties. Analysts expect precious metal prices to remain volatile in the coming days, keeping buyers focused on gold prices on November 03, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat prices in India on November 03, 2025.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,317

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,290

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,238

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 28K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,382 ₹11,350 ₹9,475 Mumbai ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238 Delhi ₹12,332 ₹11,303 ₹9,251 Kolkata ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238 Bangalore ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238 Hyderabad ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238 Kerala ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238 Pune ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238 Vadodara ₹12,322 ₹11,293 ₹9,241 Ahmedabad ₹12,317 ₹11,290 ₹9,238

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG Chennai ₹1,680 ₹16,800 ₹1,68,000 Mumbai ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000 Delhi ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000 Kolkata ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000 Bangalore ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000 Hyderabad ₹1,680 ₹16,800 ₹1,68,000 Kerala ₹1,680 ₹16,800 ₹1,68,000 Pune ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000 Vadodara ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,540 ₹15,400 ₹1,54,000