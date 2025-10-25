Gold and Silver Price Today on October 25: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold & Silver Price in India: Gold price in India couldn’t maintain the strong rise earlier this week, and slipped back in the later session. As Diwali week comes to a close, investors are paying close attention to gold and silver prices on October 25, 2025. Analysts suggest this dip is part of a normal price correction, making investors curious to see if the yellow and white metals rebound again. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and more cities.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the prices of 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold in India on Friday, October 25, 2025.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,562
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,515
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,422
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹12,545
|₹11,500
|₹9,625
|Mumbai
|₹12,562
|₹11,515
|₹9,422
|Delhi
|₹12,577
|₹11,530
|₹9,437
|Kolkata
|₹12,562
|₹11,515
|₹9,422
|Bangalore
|₹12,562
|₹11,515
|₹9,422
|Hyderabad
|₹12,562
|₹11,515
|₹9,422
|Kerala
|₹12,562
|₹11,515
|₹9,422
|Pune
|₹12,562
|₹11,515
|₹9,422
|Vadodara
|₹12,567
|₹11,525
|₹9,427
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,567
|₹11,525
|₹9,427
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 KG
|Chennai
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|`Delhi
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Bangalore
|₹15,70
|₹15,700
|₹1,57,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Kerala
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Pune
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,550
|₹15,500
|₹1,55,000
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.