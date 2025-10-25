LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on October 25: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold & Silver Price in India: Gold price in India couldn’t maintain the strong rise earlier this week, and slipped back in the later session. As Diwali week comes to a close, investors are paying close attention to gold and silver prices on October 25, 2025. Analysts suggest this dip is part of a normal price correction, making investors curious to see if the yellow and white metals rebound again. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and more cities.

Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 25, 2025 11:33:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold & Silver Price in India: Gold price in India couldn’t maintain the strong rise earlier this week, and slipped back in the later session. As Diwali week comes to a close, investors are paying close attention to gold and silver prices on October 25, 2025. Analysts suggest this dip is part of a normal price correction, making investors curious to see if the yellow and white metals rebound again. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and more cities. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the prices of 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold in India on Friday, October 25, 2025. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,562
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,515
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,422

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Today 22K Today 18K Today 
Chennai  ₹12,545 ₹11,500 ₹9,625
Mumbai  ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422
Delhi ₹12,577 ₹11,530 ₹9,437
Kolkata  ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422
Bangalore ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422
Hyderabad  ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422
Kerala  ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422
Pune ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422
Vadodara  ₹12,567 ₹11,525 ₹9,427
Ahmedabad  ₹12,567 ₹11,525 ₹9,427

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram 100 Gram  1 KG 
Chennai  ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Mumbai  ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
`Delhi ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Kolkata  ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Bangalore ₹15,70 ₹15,700 ₹1,57,000
Hyderabad  ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Kerala  ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Pune ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Vadodara  ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Ahmedabad  ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 25: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS