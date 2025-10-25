Gold and Silver Price Today on October 25: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold & Silver Price in India: Gold price in India couldn’t maintain the strong rise earlier this week, and slipped back in the later session. As Diwali week comes to a close, investors are paying close attention to gold and silver prices on October 25, 2025. Analysts suggest this dip is part of a normal price correction, making investors curious to see if the yellow and white metals rebound again. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and more cities.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the prices of 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold in India on Friday, October 25, 2025.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,562

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,515

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,422

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,545 ₹11,500 ₹9,625 Mumbai ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422 Delhi ₹12,577 ₹11,530 ₹9,437 Kolkata ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422 Bangalore ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422 Hyderabad ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422 Kerala ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422 Pune ₹12,562 ₹11,515 ₹9,422 Vadodara ₹12,567 ₹11,525 ₹9,427 Ahmedabad ₹12,567 ₹11,525 ₹9,427

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG Chennai ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Mumbai ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 `Delhi ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Kolkata ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Bangalore ₹15,70 ₹15,700 ₹1,57,000 Hyderabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Kerala ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Pune ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Vadodara ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,550 ₹15,500 ₹1,55,000