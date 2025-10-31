LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India declines after witnessing an upward movement a day earlier. The price of yellow metal falls as investors' confidence improved following signs of easing US-China trade tensions. With the conclusion of October, all eyes will remain on the gold and silver prices on October 31, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and more.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 31, 2025 11:42:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India declines after witnessing an upward movement a day earlier. The price of yellow metal falls as investors’ confidence improved following signs of easing US-China trade tensions. With the conclusion of October, all eyes will remain on the gold and silver prices on October 31, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and more. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 31, 2025, Friday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,268
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,245
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,201

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Today  22K Today 18K Today
Chennai  ₹12,328 ₹11,300 ₹9,420
Mumbai ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201
Delhi ₹12,283 ₹11,260 ₹9,216
Kolkata ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201
Hyderabad ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201
Kerala ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201
Pune  ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201
Vadodara ₹12,273 ₹11,250 ₹9,206
Ahmedabad ₹12,273 ₹11,250 ₹9,206

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg
Chennai  ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Mumbai ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Delhi  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Kolkata ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Bangalore  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Hyderabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Pune  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Vadodara  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Ahmedabad  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
First published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 10 gram silver price24 carat gold price24k gold todaydelhi gold priceGold and Silver Price in Indiagold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in kolkatagold price on October 31gold rate in indiaGold Silver Price in Indiagold silver price todaymcx gold livemcx gold pricemcx silver priceMCX tradingsilver price in india

RELATED News

Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro’s Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Watch | From Diplomacy To Trick-Or-Treat: Trump And Melania Celebrate Halloween At the White House After Asia Tour

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS