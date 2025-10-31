Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India declines after witnessing an upward movement a day earlier. The price of yellow metal falls as investors’ confidence improved following signs of easing US-China trade tensions. With the conclusion of October, all eyes will remain on the gold and silver prices on October 31, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and more.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 31, 2025, Friday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,268

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,245

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,201

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,328 ₹11,300 ₹9,420 Mumbai ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201 Delhi ₹12,283 ₹11,260 ₹9,216 Kolkata ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201 Hyderabad ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201 Kerala ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201 Pune ₹12,268 ₹11,245 ₹9,201 Vadodara ₹12,273 ₹11,250 ₹9,206 Ahmedabad ₹12,273 ₹11,250 ₹9,206

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Mumbai ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Delhi ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Kolkata ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Bangalore ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Hyderabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Pune ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Vadodara ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000