Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India declines after witnessing an upward movement a day earlier. The price of yellow metal falls as investors’ confidence improved following signs of easing US-China trade tensions. With the conclusion of October, all eyes will remain on the gold and silver prices on October 31, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and more.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 31, 2025, Friday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,268
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,245
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,201
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹12,328
|₹11,300
|₹9,420
|Mumbai
|₹12,268
|₹11,245
|₹9,201
|Delhi
|₹12,283
|₹11,260
|₹9,216
|Kolkata
|₹12,268
|₹11,245
|₹9,201
|Hyderabad
|₹12,268
|₹11,245
|₹9,201
|Kerala
|₹12,268
|₹11,245
|₹9,201
|Pune
|₹12,268
|₹11,245
|₹9,201
|Vadodara
|₹12,273
|₹11,250
|₹9,206
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,273
|₹11,250
|₹9,206
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 gram
|100 gram
|1 Kg
|Chennai
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Delhi
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Kerala
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Pune
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
