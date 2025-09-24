LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Hits Record Highs: Why You Shouldn’t Wait For A Dip This Diwali Festive Season!

Gold prices have touched all-time new highs in India and are depicting no signs of braking down. In India, gold is not considered to be a commodity, it is intensely woven into the fabric of cultural and religious celebrations, particularly during the Diwali festive and wedding seasons.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 24, 2025 11:03:54 IST

Gold prices have touched all-time new highs in India and are depicting no signs of braking down. As the Diwali festive season approaches, experts recommend that demand for gold is probably continue to be strong, in spite of higher prices. Due to global uncertainty, safe-haven demand, and traditional form of purchasing gold are all contributing factors to the ongoing surge.

Gold prices Diwali Festive Season: Uncertainty Fuels Gold’s Bullish Momentum

Gold now touched record highs, with prices soaring around $3,650 per ounce. This rush in gold price has been driven by a combination of global economic changes, investor need to have safe assets, and prospects that the US Federal Reserve may approve a looser monetary policy in the near future. However, the robust demand for gold is reinforced by these international economic uncertainties. 

Gold prices Diwali Festive Season: Cultural Significance Drives Demand in India

In India, gold is not considered to be a commodity, it is intensely woven into the fabric of cultural and religious celebrations, particularly during the festive and wedding seasons. The demand for gold is ever strong due to its symbolic and emotional value. Distinguishing the role of gold as an investment and cultural asset safeguards that it remains an ideal choice at the time of uncertainty.

Buying Strategies: Gold during Diwali Festive Season

However, for the retail investors, experts’ advice a careful approach to purchasing gold to somehow buy in multiple phases in order to mitigate the risk of entering at record-high levels. An optional strategy includes purchase in small quantity now, with further buys if prices dip. 

What’s Next for Gold Prices?

Predictions for gold’s future prices differ, with institutions offering extensive forecasts. In spite of some expected short-term alterations in gold price, the long-term pattern for gold remains bullish, especially because of these ongoing geopolitical pressures and inflation that intensifies.

In a nutshell, despite the fact that the price of gold has hit new heights, the amalgamation of global demand, economic ambiguities, and cultural implications in countries like India recommends that the metal will shine in both investment portfolios and traditional markets across regions.

Also Read: Gold Breaks All-Time Record At $3,500+ As Dollar Weakens And Fed Eyes Rate Cuts

