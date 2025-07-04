Gold Price Today, July 4: 24K Gold Drops To ₹9,883 In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai — Check City-Wise Rates Across India

Gold prices in India took a small dip on July 4, 2025, which continues to be a week’s trend reflecting softening global signals. According to Gudreturns (Oneindia Money), today the 24K gold price is $ 9,883 per gram, while $ 22,000 is $ 9,060 per gram. The speed of 18K gold used in light jewelry usually fell to $ 7,415 per gram.

These updates come at an important time, as the demand for gold is increasing in the midst of volatility in the market. However, concerns continue around access to hallmarking services in smaller Indian cities.

Today’s Gold Prices (July 4, 2025)

🔸 24K Gold Rate (Pure Gold):

1g: ₹9,883

8g: ₹79,064

10g: ₹98,830

100g: ₹9,88,300

🔸 22K Gold Rate:

1g: ₹9,060

8g: ₹72,480

10g: ₹90,600

100g: ₹9,06,000

🔸 18K Gold Rate:

1g: ₹7,415

8g: ₹59,320

10g: ₹74,150

100g: ₹7,41,500

Note: These rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other local levies. Always verify with your local jeweller.

City-Wise Gold Prices Today (Per Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Delhi ₹9,888 ₹9,065 ₹7,417 Mumbai ₹9,883 ₹9,050 ₹7,405 Chennai ₹9,873 ₹9,050 ₹7,470 Kolkata ₹9,873 ₹9,050 ₹7,405 Bangalore ₹9,873 ₹9,050 ₹7,405 Hyderabad ₹9,873 ₹9,050 ₹7,405 Kerala ₹9,873 ₹9,050 ₹7,405 Pune ₹9,873 ₹9,050 ₹7,405 Vadodara ₹9,878 ₹9,055 ₹7,409 Ahmedabad ₹9,878 ₹9,055 ₹7,409

What is the Difference Between Hallmarked and Non-Hallmarked Gold?

Despite common belief, hallmarked gold does not cost extra. The price is the same, but hallmarking certifies purity, giving customers added confidence when buying or reselling.

Key facts about hallmarking in India:

No price difference, but purity is assured

Only BIS-approved assay centres can certify gold

Few centres exist in small towns, limiting access for many jewellers

More hallmarking centres are needed to protect buyers in rural markets

With rising consumer awareness, there’s a growing demand for the government to expand hallmarking infrastructure, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

Why Gold Still Shines for Indian Investors

Investing in gold continues to be a stalwart investment strategy, amidst today’s inflation, and recent global economic instability. Gold whether in jewellery, bullion, and even digital formats, is viewed as an important store of wealth in the Indian household.

With today’s gold prices dipping, many consumers see this as a lucrative opportunity to buy, especially with upcoming festivals such as Raksha Bandhan and Onam fast approaching.

