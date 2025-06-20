Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Edges Up Amid Global Tensions, Plays The Safe Haven Asset Game- Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Hello investors! As we move into Friday, June 20, 2025, gold prices show a slight uptick, catching some attention amid ongoing market watchfulness.

Today, 24-carat gold is trading at around Rs 1,01,090 per 10 grams, up by ₹10 from yesterday. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold has also edged up, priced at approximately Rs 92,660 per 10 grams. Silver isn’t far behind, holding steady at about Rs 1,12,100 per kilogram.

This gentle rise comes as investors balance concerns over inflation and economic growth with rising geopolitical tensions in the Israel-Iran conflict. With the market seeking safety, gold continues to shine as a go-to asset.

Keep an eye on these price movements—they often reflect the broader mood of the market and hint at what’s ahead.

Looking at MCX gold prices, gold has risen 3% in the past week and 7% in the past month. Since January, gold has delivered a 30% return, and over the past one year, it has surged by 38%.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 92,810 Rs 1,01,220 Rs 1,12,100 Noida Rs 92,810 Rs 1,01,220 Rs 1,12,100 Lucknow Rs 92,810 Rs 1,01,220 Rs 1,12,100 Mumbai Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100 Bengaluru Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100 Chennai Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,22,100 Pune Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100 Ahmedabad Rs 92,710 Rs 1,00,980 Rs 1,12,100 Kolkata Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100 Hyderabad Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,22,100

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices have surged to ₹1,09,250 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, June 18, 2025, marking a 2.5% increase from the previous session. Riding the wave of global tensions and safe-haven demand, silver is being snapped up faster than your favorite weekend snack. Experts say if the drama continues, silver might hit ₹1,20,000 by Diwali—talk about shiny goals! So, are you jumping on the silver bandwagon or watching from the sidelines? Either way, this glittering metal is making waves you won’t want to miss!

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.

Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty. Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.

Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value. Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.

When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable. Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.

Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest. Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

