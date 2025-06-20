Live Tv
Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Edges Up Amid Global Tensions, Plays The Safe Haven Asset Game- Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Edges Up Amid Global Tensions, Plays The Safe Haven Asset Game- Check Rates In Your City

Gold prices rise slightly today, with 24-carat gold at Rs 1,01,090 per 10 grams amid inflation worries and geopolitical tensions. Silver holds steady, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 19:46:47 IST

Gold Prices Today: Hello investors! As we move into Friday, June 20, 2025, gold prices show a slight uptick, catching some attention amid ongoing market watchfulness.

Today, 24-carat gold is trading at around Rs 1,01,090 per 10 grams, up by ₹10 from yesterday. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold has also edged up, priced at approximately Rs 92,660 per 10 grams. Silver isn’t far behind, holding steady at about Rs 1,12,100 per kilogram.

This gentle rise comes as investors balance concerns over inflation and economic growth with rising geopolitical tensions in the Israel-Iran conflict. With the market seeking safety, gold continues to shine as a go-to asset.

Keep an eye on these price movements—they often reflect the broader mood of the market and hint at what’s ahead.

Looking at MCX gold prices, gold has risen 3% in the past week and 7% in the past month. Since January, gold has delivered a 30% return, and over the past one year, it has surged by 38%.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 92,810 Rs 1,01,220 Rs 1,12,100
Noida Rs 92,810 Rs 1,01,220 Rs 1,12,100
Lucknow Rs 92,810 Rs 1,01,220 Rs 1,12,100
Mumbai Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100
Bengaluru Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100
Chennai Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,22,100
Pune Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100
Ahmedabad Rs 92,710 Rs 1,00,980 Rs 1,12,100
Kolkata Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,12,100
Hyderabad Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,090 Rs 1,22,100

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices have surged to ₹1,09,250 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, June 18, 2025, marking a 2.5% increase from the previous session. Riding the wave of global tensions and safe-haven demand, silver is being snapped up faster than your favorite weekend snack. Experts say if the drama continues, silver might hit ₹1,20,000 by Diwali—talk about shiny goals! So, are you jumping on the silver bandwagon or watching from the sidelines? Either way, this glittering metal is making waves you won’t want to miss!

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

  • Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.
  • Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.
  • Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.
  • Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.
  • Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Kicks Off In Green, Investors Gear Up For A Cautious But Promising Day Ahead! 

