Gold Prices Today: The Yellow Metal Takes A Breather Amid Iran-Israel Tensions And Ceasefire Talks- Check The Price In Major Cities

Gold Prices Today: Good morning, investors! It’s Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and gold is taking a noticeable step down as global tensions begin to cool—at least for now.

The price of 24-carat gold has dropped to Rs 99,870 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is trading lower at Rs 91,580. Silver has also declined, now at ₹1,08,500 per kilogram. With the market cautiously optimistic after ceasefire talks between Iran and Israel, safe-haven demand is pulling back.

The geopolitical shock that pushed gold higher last week is now giving way to a wait-and-watch mood. Temporary calm is easing immediate fears, and as risk appetite returns, investors are rebalancing portfolios away from defensive assets like gold.

Despite today’s fall, gold has still returned 7% over the past month, 30% since January, and 38% over the past year, a stellar run for those who stayed the course.

But remember: markets are fluid. With geopolitical risks far from resolved, gold could still shine again if uncertainty flares up.

Watch the dips, trust the trend, and keep your strategy anchored

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 92,440 Rs 1,00,890 Rs 1,09,900 Noida Rs 92,440 Rs 1,00,890 Rs 1,09,900 Lucknow Rs 92,440 Rs 1,00,890 Rs 1,09,900 Mumbai Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Bengaluru Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Chennai Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,19,900 Pune Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Ahmedabad Rs 92,340 Rs 1,00,790 Rs 1,09,900 Kolkata Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Hyderabad Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,19,900

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices edged lower today, June 24, 2025, falling to Rs 90,720 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). After surging on safe-haven demand during peak geopolitical tensions, silver now seems to be taking a breather as the Iran-Israel ceasefire talks calm market nerves.

The recent dip reflects a cooling appetite for defensive assets, with investors cautiously shifting focus back to equities and growth plays. But don’t let the shimmer fool you—silver remains a key barometer of global sentiment.

Iran Strikes U.S. Base In Qatar; Ceasefire Talks Offer Temporary Relief

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply yesterday as Iran launched a surprise strike on U.S. air bases in Qatar, triggering global concern and rattling financial markets. While no major casualties were reported, the attack marked a significant escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, heightening fears of a broader regional confrontation. Markets initially reacted with anxiety, sending oil prices and safe-haven assets higher. However, late-night developments brought some relief, as reports emerged of a tentative 24-hour ceasefire under negotiation. The situation remains fluid, with investors and global leaders closely monitoring developments for any signs of escalation, or lasting de-escalation

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.

Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty. Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.

Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value. Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.

When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable. Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.

Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest. Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

