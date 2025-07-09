LIVE TV
Gold Prices Today: Safe Metal Dips, Silver Holds, Trump Tariffs Add Global Market Drama- Check Rates In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi

Gold Prices Today: Safe Metal Dips, Silver Holds, Trump Tariffs Add Global Market Drama- Check Rates In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi

Gold prices dipped after a brief rise, silver holds steady, while Trump's tariff moves stir global markets. City-wise rates vary, with Chennai topping charts. Silver’s volatility and industrial use explained.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 11:01:25 IST

Gold Prices Today: Gold Slips, Tariffs Grip: Markets Get a Bit of Drama and Glitter

Gold gave a little shimmer on Tuesday—only to dull down by Wednesday. MCX opened with a 0.31% dip, quoting ₹96,290 for 10 grams of 24-carat and ₹90,556.28 for 22-carat. Bullion rates followed suit, sliding 0.26% to RS 96,540 (24-carat) and Rs 88,495 (22-carat). Chennai’s got the priciest gold in the pack, while New Delhi’s offering more wallet-friendly sparkle. Silver’s basically standing still—Rs 108,027/kg on MCX and ₹108,110 in the bullion market, marking a microscopic 0.01% drop.

But wait—there’s more than just metal movement. Across the pond, President Donald Trump has fired off the first batch of tariff letters to 14 countries (Myanmar and Laos catching the brunt with up to 40%). He also signed an executive order pausing a separate set of reciprocal tariffs, pushing trade talks to “maybe August 1″—unless he changes his mind (which he might). “Firm, but not 100% firm,” he teased.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed more letters are incoming this week.

So while gold cools off and silver chills, global trade’s heating up. Are you hedging your bets, stacking coins, or just here for the political popcorn? Let us know!

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 90,150 Rs 96,450 Rs 1,10,000
Noida Rs 90,150 Rs 96,450 Rs 1,10,000
Lucknow Rs 90,150 Rs 96,450 Rs 1,10,000
Mumbai Rs 90,150 Rs 96,610 Rs 1,10,000
Bengaluru Rs 90,150 Rs 96,610 Rs 1,10,000
Chennai Rs 90,150 Rs 96,890 Rs 1,10,000
Pune Rs 90,150 Rs 96,610 Rs 1,10,000
Ahmedabad Rs 90,150 Rs 96,610 Rs 1,10,000
Kolkata Rs 90,150 Rs 96,610 Rs 1,10,000
Hyderabad Rs 90,150 Rs 96,770 Rs 1,10,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return)

Silver Price Today

On July 9, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to Rs 1,10,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump. 

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

  • Silver Has Industrial Uses
    Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.
  • More Volatile Than Gold
    Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.
  • Natural Antibacterial Properties
    Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.
  • India Is a Major Consumer
    India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.
  • Often Mined as a Byproduct
    Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

Shiny Secrets: Amazing Gold Facts

  • Gold is so soft that a single ounce can be stretched into a wire over 50 miles long!
  • Humans have been using gold for over 5,000 years — the oldest gold artifacts date back to around 3000 BC.
  • Gold is edible! It’s used in some luxury foods and drinks as edible gold leaf or flakes.
  • The world’s largest gold nugget ever found weighed a whopping 2316 troy ounces (about 72 kg) and was discovered in Australia in 1869.
  • Gold doesn’t tarnish or rust, which is why it has been used for coins, jewelry, and artifacts that last thousands of years.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: Gold pricesgold prices todaygold ratetrump tariff

