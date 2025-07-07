Gold Prices Today: Slight Dip In Yellow Metal- Time to Buy Safe Asset? Check Prices In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Slips and Slides as Tariff Talk Eases, Risk Appetite Perks Up

Good morning, traders! It’s Monday, July 7, 2025, and gold is catching its breath after a busy weekend of trade headlines and shifting market sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened 0.52% lower at ₹96,485 per 10 grams, compared to Friday’s close of ₹96,990. Silver, too, followed suit—opening at ₹1,08,124 per kg, down 0.38%. By 9:10 AM, gold was trading slightly firmer at ₹96,500 (still down ₹490), while silver slipped ₹143 to ₹1,08,286 per kg.

What’s behind the dip? You can thank (or blame) former US President Donald Trump, who stirred the pot once again—but this time, by signalling progress on several trade deals and announcing an extension of tariff reprieves. That’s taken some shine off gold’s safe-haven appeal, pushing investors toward riskier assets.

In the global bullion scene, spot gold dropped 0.6% to USD 3,314.21 per ounce, with US futures echoing the move. Spot silver? Down 0.8% to USD 36.81.

So, what’s the play here? Watch how sentiment unfolds—tariff calm today could turn into stormy headlines tomorrow. Until then, gold may just be taking a pause, not a bow. Stay tuned, stay sharp.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 90,250 Rs 98,440 Rs 1,09,900 Noida Rs 90,250 Rs 98,440 Rs 1,09,900 Lucknow Rs 90,250 Rs 98,440 Rs 1,09,900 Mumbai Rs 90,100 Rs 98,290 Rs 1,09,900 Bengaluru Rs 90,100 Rs 98,290 Rs 1,09,900 Chennai Rs 90,100 Rs 98,290 Rs 1,09,900 Pune Rs 90,100 Rs 98,290 Rs 1,09,900 Ahmedabad Rs 90,100 Rs 98,290 Rs 1,09,900 Kolkata Rs 90,100 Rs 98,290 Rs 1,09,900 Hyderabad Rs 90,100 Rs 98,290 Rs 1,09,900

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

On July 7, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped to ₹1,09,900 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump.

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

Silver Has Industrial Uses

Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.

Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment. More Volatile Than Gold

Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.

Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal. Natural Antibacterial Properties

Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.

Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems. India Is a Major Consumer

India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.

India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand. Often Mined as a Byproduct

Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

Shiny Secrets: Amazing Gold Facts

Gold is so soft that a single ounce can be stretched into a wire over 50 miles long!

that a single ounce can be stretched into a wire over 50 miles long! Humans have been using gold for over 5,000 years — the oldest gold artifacts date back to around 3000 BC.

— the oldest gold artifacts date back to around 3000 BC. Gold is edible! It’s used in some luxury foods and drinks as edible gold leaf or flakes.

It’s used in some luxury foods and drinks as edible gold leaf or flakes. The world’s largest gold nugget ever found weighed a whopping 2316 troy ounces (about 72 kg) and was discovered in Australia in 1869.

ever found weighed a whopping 2316 troy ounces (about 72 kg) and was discovered in Australia in 1869. Gold doesn’t tarnish or rust, which is why it has been used for coins, jewelry, and artifacts that last thousands of years.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: Markets Stay Calm, Tariff Impact Delayed, Flat Opening Expected