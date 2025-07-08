LIVE TV
Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Takes A Dips As Tariff Tensions Ease, Silver Stays Steady Amid Industrial Demand- Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Takes A Dips As Tariff Tensions Ease, Silver Stays Steady Amid Industrial Demand- Check Rates In Your City

Gold prices dipped on July 8 as easing tariff tensions and strong U.S. dollar dampened safe-haven demand. Silver held steady, while global cues and industrial demand kept volatility in play.




Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 09:52:03 IST

Gold Prices Today: Slips and Slides as Tariff Talk Eases, Risk Appetite Perks Up

Good morning, traders! It’s Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and gold is catching its breath after a weekend packed with trade headlines and shifting market sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened 0.1% lower at Rs 97,172 per 10 grams, down from Friday’s close of Rs 97,270. Silver opened 0.16% higher at Rs 1,08,498 per kg, compared to Rs 1,08,321 previously. By 9:25 AM, gold was trading slightly lower at Rs 97,136 (down Rs 134), while silver edged up Rs 81 to Rs 1,08,402 per kg.

What’s behind the muted moves? US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sharply higher tariffs—set to begin August 1 on imports from Japan and South Korea at 25%—has rattled markets. However, the firm dollar and rising US Treasury yields are keeping gold gains in check, limiting the precious metal’s upside globally. Meanwhile, tariff reprieves and possible extensions for some countries have injected a bit of calm, nudging investors toward riskier assets and weighing on gold’s safe-haven demand.

Globally, spot gold held steady near USD 3,334 per ounce, with US futures largely unchanged around $3,344.20. Silver prices saw modest declines, mirroring the cautious mood.

So, what’s the play? Keep an eye on how trade talks evolve and Treasury yields move—because while gold is taking a pause today, any fresh tariff news or shifts in the dollar could quickly change the game. Stay sharp and ready!

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 90,750 Rs 98,990 Rs 1,20,000
Noida Rs 90,750 Rs 98,990 Rs 1,20,000
Lucknow Rs 90,750 Rs 98,990 Rs 1,20,000
Mumbai Rs 90,600 Rs 98,840 Rs 1,20,000
Bengaluru Rs 90,600 Rs 98,840 Rs 1,20,000
Chennai Rs 90,600 Rs 98,840 Rs 1,20,000
Pune Rs 90,600 Rs 98,840 Rs 1,20,000
Ahmedabad Rs 90,600 Rs 98,840 Rs 1,20,000
Kolkata Rs 90,600 Rs 98,840 Rs 1,20,000
Hyderabad Rs 90,600 Rs 98,840 Rs 1,20,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

On July 8, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped to Rs1,20,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump. 

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

  • Silver Has Industrial Uses
    Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.
  • More Volatile Than Gold
    Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.
  • Natural Antibacterial Properties
    Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.
  • India Is a Major Consumer
    India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.
  • Often Mined as a Byproduct
    Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

Shiny Secrets: Amazing Gold Facts

  • Gold is so soft that a single ounce can be stretched into a wire over 50 miles long!
  • Humans have been using gold for over 5,000 years — the oldest gold artifacts date back to around 3000 BC.
  • Gold is edible! It’s used in some luxury foods and drinks as edible gold leaf or flakes.
  • The world’s largest gold nugget ever found weighed a whopping 2316 troy ounces (about 72 kg) and was discovered in Australia in 1869.
  • Gold doesn’t tarnish or rust, which is why it has been used for coins, jewelry, and artifacts that last thousands of years.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

