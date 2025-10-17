Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Gold & Silver Rate Today: The festive season is around the corner, and the gold and silver rates in India are all-time high. Ahead of Dhanteras, the yellow metal touched new heights in major cities, reflecting strong festive demand and global market trends.

On October 17, Gold prices continued to rise across India, with the price standing at 24K gold at Rs 13277 per gram, 22K gold at Rs 12,170 per gram, and 18K at Rs 9,958 per gram.

On October 17, Silver prices per gram decreased by Rs 4, settling at Rs 185, and the price per kilogram dropped by Rs 4,000 to Rs 1,85,000.

Gold Price Today in India

24K Gold Rate: Rs 13,277

22K Gold Rate: Rs 12,170

18K Gold Rate: Rs 9,958

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹13,309 ₹12,200 ₹10,100 Mumbai ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Delhi ₹13,292 ₹12,185 ₹9,722 Kolkata ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Bangalore ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Hyderabad ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Kerala ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Pune ₹13,277 ₹12,170 ₹9,958 Vadodara ₹13,282 ₹12,175 ₹9,963 Ahmedabad ₹13,282 ₹12,175 ₹9,963

Silver Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,030 ₹20,300 ₹2,03,000 Mumbai ₹1,850 ₹18,500 ₹1,85,000 Delhi ₹1,850 ₹18,500 ₹1,85,000 Kolkata ₹1,889 ₹18,890 ₹1,88,900 Bangalore ₹1,939 ₹19,390 ₹1,93,900 Hyderabad ₹2,030 ₹20,300 ₹2,03,000 Kerala ₹2,030 ₹20,300 ₹2,03,000 Pune ₹1,850 ₹18,500 ₹1,85,000 Vadodara ₹1,850 ₹18,500 ₹1,85,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,850 ₹18,500 ₹1,85,000

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.\