LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Gold & Silver Rate Today: The festive season is around the corner, and the gold and silver rates in India are all-time high. Ahead of Dhanteras, the yellow metal touched new heights in major cities, reflecting strong festive demand and global market trends.

Gold and Silver Price Today.
Gold and Silver Price Today.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 17, 2025 13:30:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Gold & Silver Rate Today: The festive season is around the corner, and the gold and silver rates in India are all-time high. Ahead of Dhanteras, the yellow metal touched new heights in major cities, reflecting strong festive demand and global market trends. 

On October 17, Gold prices continued to rise across India, with the price standing at 24K gold at Rs 13277 per gram, 22K gold at Rs 12,170 per gram, and 18K at Rs 9,958 per gram. 

On October 17, Silver prices per gram decreased by Rs 4, settling at Rs 185, and the price per kilogram dropped by Rs 4,000 to Rs 1,85,000. 

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Price Today in India 

  • 24K Gold Rate: Rs 13,277
  • 22K Gold Rate: Rs 12,170
  • 18K Gold Rate: Rs 9,958

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹13,309

₹12,200

₹10,100

Mumbai

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Delhi

₹13,292

₹12,185

₹9,722

Kolkata

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Bangalore

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Hyderabad

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Kerala

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Pune

₹13,277

₹12,170

₹9,958

Vadodara

₹13,282

₹12,175

₹9,963

Ahmedabad

₹13,282

₹12,175

₹9,963

Silver Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,030

₹20,300

₹2,03,000

Mumbai

₹1,850

₹18,500

₹1,85,000

Delhi

₹1,850

₹18,500

₹1,85,000

Kolkata

₹1,889

₹18,890

₹1,88,900

Bangalore

₹1,939

₹19,390

₹1,93,900

Hyderabad

₹2,030

₹20,300

₹2,03,000

Kerala

₹2,030

₹20,300

₹2,03,000

Pune

₹1,850

₹18,500

₹1,85,000

Vadodara

₹1,850

₹18,500

₹1,85,000

Ahmedabad

₹1,850

₹18,500

₹1,85,000

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.\

 

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aj ka gold ka pricecity wise gold rategold 18 carat rategold 22 carat rateGold 24 carat rategold price todaygold rate in ahmedabadgold rate in chennaigold rate in delhigold rate in mumbaihome-hero-pos-8silver 10gm ratesilver per gram ratesilver price today,silver rate in ahmedabadsilver rate in delhisilver rate in mumbaisilver rate todaysone ka dam

RELATED News

Oben Electric to Open 10 New Showrooms Across Gujarat in 2026

India’s Richest Gold Reserve States 2025: Top Regions Leading the Nation in Gold Ore Resources

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Novo Nordisk shares fall 5.6% after Trump vows weight-loss drug price cut

English winemakers hope for export boost as they toast warmest summer

LATEST NEWS

Israel Embassy In India Commemorates Second Anniversary Of Oct 7 Terror Attacks

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Drone footage of Villa Park as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from Europa League match

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Telusu Kada OTT Release Date Revealed: Fans Wait In Suspense For The Biggest Streaming Surprise Soon!

IRCTC Down: Here Is Why Users Are Unable To Book Tickets For Diwali & Chhath Puja Travel, Book On These Alternate Platforms

South African rand weaker on risk aversion, geopolitical jitters

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities
Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities
Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities
Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities
QUICK LINKS