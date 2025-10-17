Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Gold & Silver Rate Today: The festive season is around the corner, and the gold and silver rates in India are all-time high. Ahead of Dhanteras, the yellow metal touched new heights in major cities, reflecting strong festive demand and global market trends.
On October 17, Gold prices continued to rise across India, with the price standing at 24K gold at Rs 13277 per gram, 22K gold at Rs 12,170 per gram, and 18K at Rs 9,958 per gram.
On October 17, Silver prices per gram decreased by Rs 4, settling at Rs 185, and the price per kilogram dropped by Rs 4,000 to Rs 1,85,000.
Gold Price Today in India
- 24K Gold Rate: Rs 13,277
- 22K Gold Rate: Rs 12,170
- 18K Gold Rate: Rs 9,958
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹13,309
|
₹12,200
|
₹10,100
|
Mumbai
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Delhi
|
₹13,292
|
₹12,185
|
₹9,722
|
Kolkata
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Bangalore
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Hyderabad
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Kerala
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Pune
|
₹13,277
|
₹12,170
|
₹9,958
|
Vadodara
|
₹13,282
|
₹12,175
|
₹9,963
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹13,282
|
₹12,175
|
₹9,963
Silver Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,030
|
₹20,300
|
₹2,03,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,850
|
₹18,500
|
₹1,85,000
|
Delhi
|
₹1,850
|
₹18,500
|
₹1,85,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,889
|
₹18,890
|
₹1,88,900
|
Bangalore
|
₹1,939
|
₹19,390
|
₹1,93,900
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,030
|
₹20,300
|
₹2,03,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,030
|
₹20,300
|
₹2,03,000
|
Pune
|
₹1,850
|
₹18,500
|
₹1,85,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,850
|
₹18,500
|
₹1,85,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,850
|
₹18,500
|
₹1,85,000
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.\