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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

Gold and silver prices declined on March 22, marking their sharpest weekly fall in over a month. The drop comes as traders turn cautious amid rising crude oil prices and ongoing tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over prolonged inflation and possible interest rate hikes.

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 22, 2026 14:48:23 IST

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

Gold and silver prices declined on March 22, marking their sharpest weekly fall in over a month. The drop comes as traders turn cautious amid rising crude oil prices and ongoing tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over prolonged inflation and possible interest rate hikes.

MCX Prices End Lower Ahead Of Weekend

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly lower at ₹1,44,825 on Friday before markets closed for the weekend. In the physical market, gold bullion stood at ₹1,45,520 on Sunday.

Silver also saw a sharp dip, with MCX prices in Delhi closing nearly 2% lower at ₹2,27,470 per kg, down by ₹3,990. Bullion rates for silver were at ₹2,27,960 on Sunday.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities

Here are the latest gold prices (per 10 gm):

Delhi: ₹1,45,010 (24 kt), ₹1,32,926 (22 kt), ₹1,08,758 (18 kt)
Jaipur: ₹1,45,240 (24 kt), ₹1,33,137 (22 kt), ₹1,08,930 (18 kt)
Mumbai: ₹1,45,260 (24 kt), ₹1,33,155 (22 kt), ₹1,08,945 (18 kt)
Kolkata: ₹1,45,060 (24 kt), ₹1,32,972 (22 kt), ₹1,08,795 (18 kt)
Chennai: ₹1,45,680 (24 kt), ₹1,33,540 (22 kt), ₹1,09,260 (18 kt)
Bengaluru: ₹1,45,370 (24 kt), ₹1,33,256 (22 kt), ₹1,09,028 (18 kt)
Hyderabad: ₹1,45,490 (24 kt), ₹1,33,366 (22 kt), ₹1,09,118 (18 kt)
Nashik: ₹1,45,260 (24 kt), ₹1,33,155 (22 kt), ₹1,08,945 (18 kt)
Rajkot: ₹1,45,450 (24 kt), ₹1,33,329 (22 kt), ₹1,09,088 (18 kt)
Pune: ₹1,45,260 (24 kt), ₹1,33,155 (22 kt), ₹1,08,945 (18 kt)

Silver Rates In Key Cities

Latest Silver Prices:

Delhi: ₹2,272 (10 gm), ₹22,715 (100 gm), ₹2,27,150 (1 kg)
Jaipur: ₹2,275 (10 gm), ₹22,751 (100 gm), ₹2,27,510 (1 kg)
Mumbai: ₹2,275 (10 gm), ₹22,754 (100 gm), ₹2,27,540 (1 kg)
Kolkata: ₹2,272 (10 gm), ₹22,724 (100 gm), ₹2,27,240 (1 kg)
Chennai: ₹2,282 (10 gm), ₹22,821 (100 gm), ₹2,28,210 (1 kg)
Bengaluru: ₹2,277 (10 gm), ₹22,772 (100 gm), ₹2,27,720 (1 kg)
Hyderabad: ₹2,279 (10 gm), ₹22,790 (100 gm), ₹2,27,900 (1 kg)
Nashik: ₹2,275 (10 gm), ₹22,754 (100 gm), ₹2,27,540 (1 kg)
Rajkot: ₹2,279 (10 gm), ₹22,785 (100 gm), ₹2,27,850 (1 kg)
Pune: ₹2,275 (10 gm), ₹22,754 (100 gm), ₹2,27,540 (1 kg)

(Data source: bullions.co.in)

ALSO READ: Who Are Neeraj Khandelwal And Sumit Gupta? CoinDCX Founders Face FIR Amid Impersonation Conspiracy Claims

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

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