Home > Business > HCLTech appoints Amitabh Kant as Independent Director for 5 years

HCLTech appoints Amitabh Kant as Independent Director for 5 years

HCLTech appoints Amitabh Kant as Independent Director for 5 years

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 01:25:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): IT services firm HCL Technologies has appointed former Niti Aayog CEO and former India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as an Additional Director to hold office as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company.

The said appointment is for a term of five consecutive years effective today to September 7, 2030, the company said in an exchange filing.

“The said appointment has been recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. He is not debarred from holding office as Director by any order of SEBI/ Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority. The approval of the shareholders for his appointment as an Independent Director shall be taken through postal ballot in due course,” the exchange filing read.

Amitabh Kant’s, aged 69 years, leadership as Sherpa during India’s G20 Presidency (2022-2023) culminated in the unanimous adoption of the historic New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, which galvanized global consensus around pressing issues.

“We are delighted to have Amitabh Kant join the Board. His rich experience in building public sector institutions and contribution to India’s reforms will offer immense insights towards shaping HCLTech’s growth strategy,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, in the exchange filing.

“Amitabh Kant joins us at a pivotal moment in our journey as well as within the industry. His thought leadership and long-term thinking will be invaluable in shaping our strategy. Amitabh shares our values and our ambition, and I look forward to his counsel as we execute our strategic plans”, said C. Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

Beyond his G20 role, Amitabh Kant’s illustrious career spans key senior positions in the Government of India. His journey in public service includes serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog).

Kant also spearheaded the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in India and was the CEO of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and Secretary, Tourism Government of Kerala.

During his tenure in Kerala, Kant conceptualized the ‘God’s Own Country’ campaign, reviving Kerala’s local culture and cuisine, which significantly boosted tourism and elevated the state’s profile on the global tourism map. This initiative laid the foundation for the ‘Incredible India’ campaign, which he later spearheaded during his tenure as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

“HCLTech is among the finest corporate institutions in India. I am pleased to be part of its growth journey and look forward to working with the Board,” said Amitabh Kant. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: amitabh-kanthcl-technologieshcltechindependent-director

QUICK LINKS