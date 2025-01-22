HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Weak Loan Growth To Weigh On Profit, Flat Margins Likely

HDFC Bank is expected to report 8% YoY profit growth in Q3FY25, driven by weak loan growth and flat margins. Learn about key factors like NII growth, asset quality concerns, and margin trends impacting the bank's performance this quarter.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, is expected to report a modest 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), driven by slower loan growth and flat margins, according to analysts. Net interest income (NII) is projected to rise by 1.6% YoY in Q3FY25. The bank’s quarterly results will be announced on January 22, 2024.

A Moneycontrol poll of eight brokerages estimates HDFC Bank’s net profit at Rs 16,650 crore for Q3FY25, up from Rs 16,372 crore in the same quarter last year. NII is expected to reach Rs 30,690 crore, compared to Rs 28,471 crore in Q3FY24.

The analysts’ estimates are relatively consistent, meaning any significant positive or negative surprises could lead to sharp movements in the stock price. Among the brokerages, YES Securities has the most optimistic outlook, while Citi Research has forecast the slowest growth for the bank.

Key Drivers Behind HDFC Bank’s Earnings